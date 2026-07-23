Eternal shares rise over 2% post Q1; analysts bullish, see up to 40% upside

Eternal Q1 results review: Eternal (Zomato) share price rose on Thursday, a day after the quick commerce company reported its Q1FY27 results, delivering strong performance for the April–June quarter.

At 9:19 AM, Eternal's share price was trading 0.25 per cent higher at ₹285 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.39 per cent at 23,903.30. In intraday trade, the stock gained 2.4 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹291.35 per share.

Eternal Q1 results highlights:

Eternal reported a surge in consolidated net profit to ₹92 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹25 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations soared 182 per cent y-o-y to ₹20,211 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, consolidated net profit declined 47.12 per cent, while revenue from operations increased 16.88 per cent.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 209.09 per cent y-o-y to ₹272 crore during the quarter.

The company's Food Delivery business reported a 33.1 per cent y-o-y increase in revenue to ₹3,537 crore, while net order value grew 20.1 per cent to ₹10,769 crore.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (as a % of NOV) improved to 5.6 per cent during the quarter, with the business delivering an absolute adjusted EBITDA of ₹606 crore, a y-o-y growth of 155 per cent.

Average monthly transacting customers increased 18.77 per cent to 27.2 million in Q1FY27 compared with 22.9 million in Q1FY26.

Brokerages’ view on Eternal post Q1 Results

Nomura | Buy | Target ₹350

Nomura said that Eternal’s FD business (Zomato) delivered over 10 per cent q-o-q growth and over 20 per cent y-o-y growth in net order value in 1QFY27 versus their expectation of 17 per cent y-o-y growth. NOV growth has steadily improved from 13 per cent in Q1FY26 to 20 per cent in Q1FY27.

The brokerage highlighted that Blinkit added 200 stores, taking the total count to 2,443. Management anticipates continued margin improvement with no near-term pressures, as competitive intensity has become more predictable and growth should remain robust. Blinkit management noted the competitive intensity peaked in 1QFY27 and has become predictable.

"Key risks to our view are slower-than-expected improvement in profitability in QC due to competition and a slowdown in the food delivery business," Nomura said.

Elara Capital | Buy | Target ₹400

Elara noted that Eternal posted strong Q1 with healthy execution across food delivery and quick commerce. FD growth was resilient despite LPG -led disruption in the food industry, while adj usted EBITDA margin improved through lower fixed costs per order.

"We do not expect material near -term re -rating in valuation multiples, but sustained execution on profitability should drive medium -term upside," the brokerage said.

It added that, Blinkit’s ad revenue is highest among peers and may incrementally contribute ₹20 billion alone to Ebitda by FY28E.

Dam Capital | Buy | Target ₹340

Dam Capital noted that "Eternal reported yet another strong quarter, with strong performance in food delivery (FD) and quick commerce (QC) business. Both businesses outperformed on our growth expectations, while margins remained inline."

The brokerage noted that post bottoming out in Q2FY26, the growth in FD NOV has picked up significantly as FD witnessed its highest NOV growth in the past 6 quarters. NOV growth was primarily a function of healthy increase in MTUs, led by a mix of new user growth along with higher transacting frequencies.

DAM Capital expects Eternal's business to grow strongly over FY26–FY28, driven by steady expansion in its food delivery business and rapid growth in its quick commerce segment. The brokerage said Blinkit has already turned profitable and expects its profitability to improve significantly over the next few years, with margins eventually stabilising at around 4–5 per cent of its net order value.

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