Eternal, Sobha among 11 stocks FIIs cut stake for 8 quarters in a row
Shareholding data shows that FIIs reduced equity holdings in 11 stocks from Nifty 500 in every single quarter after March 2024. List includes PNB Housing Finance, Eternal and Cyient among others.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been offloading stocks in the Indian market for quite some time now. Over the last two financial years, FY25 and FY26, FIIs net sold stocks worth ₹3.28 lakh crore, shows the market regulator SEBI data. Amid the persistent selling, FIIs have reduced stock in 11 stocks on a consistent basis in the last two financial years, meaning they reduced stake in these 11 stocks quarter-after-quarter start with the June 2024 quarter, shows an analysis of the shareholding data from Capitaline as compiled by Business Standard Research Bureau. FIIs cut stock in 11 stocks including Eternal and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from the Nifty 50 index. FIIs holding in Eternal declined by 40.6 per cent from 56 per cent in March 2024 to 33.3 per cent at the end of March 2026 quarter. In case of Dr.Reddy's, the equity shareholding dropped from 30.2 per cent to 22.1 per cent in the same period. Among others, FIIs lowered its holding in PNB Hosing Finance the most, by over 70 per cent, from 58 per cent equity stake to 17.2 per cent holdings. Cyient and KPIT Technologies are the two other stocks where FIIs cut stake substantially.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities expects both Cyient and KPIT to post muted earnings growth ahead. "We expect Cyient (DET) to report a muted growth in FY27 against management guidance of mid-to-high single-digit growth. In Q4FY26, Cyient (DET) reported a 2.4 per cent c/c revenue decline (Kotak estimate: +0.6 per cent qoq). We cut FY27-28E EPS by 5-6 per cent on limited demand visibility and a patchy track record," said Chouhan. In case of KPIT Technologies, Chouhan highlights that the company has indicated that the business performance would be muted in H1FY27, impacted by ramp-downs of two of the largest SDV engagements, one each with a European and an Asian OEM. Basis this, the analyst form Kotak Securities said they lowered revenue estimates by 2-3 per cent due to the tepid near-term outlook. "We value KPIT Technologies at 21x FY2027E, arriving at a Fair Value of ₹675," said Chouhan. Echoing similar views, Sunny Agrawal, Head of fundamental research at SBI Securities says that apart from Cyient and KPIT Technologies, the entire IT sector has witnessed valuation de-rating due to likely deflationary impact of AI on the business. READ | DIIs raised stake in these 34 stocks for 8 consecutive quarters; full list "Money would have rotated out of traditional IT services business towards AI play, which was absent in India. Moreover, with persistent FII selling in India, heavyweight sector like BFSI and IT has bear the brunt of fund outflow," explains Agrawal. Meanwhile, in the stock market, Cyient and KPIT Technologies have declined around 50 per cent each since March 2024. Among the 11 stocks, Container Corporation of India and Godrej Consumer Products too slipped over 20 per cent each. On the other hand, PNB Housing Finance has surged over 58 per cent. While FIIs pared stake in PNB Housing, DIIs raised stake in the housing finance company substantially from 6.88 per cent in March 2024 to 44.1 per cent in March 2026. Among other stocks, Agrawal highlights that Amara Raja reported flattish earnings in the last 3 years with slowdown in growth in industrial segment, as the segment shifts from lead acid to lithium battery. "Commissioning of new energy vertical is also drag on margins as the revenue scales up gradually. This coupled with huge capex will drag return ratios for next few years. Flattish growth with no clear visibility in terms of transition of business towards new energy in a highly competitive volatile environment would have led to outflow of FIIs from Amara Raja," said Agrawal of SBI Securities. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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Topics : Market Lens FIIs shareholding Foreign Institutional Investors Sobha Ltd Dr Reddys PNB Housing Finance Berger Paints Zomato KPIT Technologies Godrej Consumer Products cyient
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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 12:30 PM IST