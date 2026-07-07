Eternal stock up 2%; Motilal Oswal retains buy for 31% upside

Eternal share price target: Shares of Eternal Limited rose around 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trading on Tuesday after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reiterated its 'Buy' rating. Shares of Eternal Limited rose around 2 per cent on the(NSE) in intra-day trading on Tuesday after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reiterated its 'Buy' rating.

The brokerage has assigned a target price of ₹380, implying an upside of 31 per cent from its current price. Their target price is based on sum-of-the-parts (SOTP), valuing food delivery at 35x FY28E EV/Ebitda and Blinkit using a discounted cash flow (DCF).

"The company has guided for USD1b in adjusted EBITDA for the consolidated business by FY29E. Our estimates imply ~USD500m for QC and ~425m from FD, the balance being contributed by going out/district/hyperpure," the Motilal Oswal note said.

The food delivery business, MOFSL said, has been revitalized witnessing growth for the third consecutive quarter as Eternal has shifted focus to budget-conscious customers and introduced affordable options (like meals under ₹ 250).

According to the brokerage firm, District, the outdoor events and activities vertical of Eternal, is likely to play a key role in its growth in the backdrop of India's booming concert economy.

Quick commerce remains the bigger story, according to analysts at MOFSL. Competition is intense and the growth has moderated from the exceptional pace of the last two years, with FY27 estimates now down to around 70 per cent Y-o-Y growth (vs 85-100 per cent earlier), MOFSL said.

Blinkit's position, however, continues to strengthen. It has crossed adjusted Ebitda breakeven, mature markets are delivering 5-6 per cent Ebitda margins, and newer cities are scaling with better-than-expected economics.