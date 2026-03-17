Eternal well placed to 'emerge stronger'; JM Fin sees 80% stock upside

Quick commerce platform Eternal Ltd. is well placed to emerge stronger once macroeconomic conditions stabilise, with over 80 per cent upside for the stock, analysts at JM Financial said, amid concerns that the stock has dropped about 40 per cent from its recent peak.

Eternal shares have tumbled amid concerns over leadership changes, rising competition in the quick commerce space, and global macro uncertainties, including developments around artificial intelligence (AI) and tensions in West Asia, JM Financial said.

JM Financial expects Blinkit's net order value (NOV) to grow in the low double digits sequentially in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026 (FY26), supported by mid-teens order volume growth, although slightly slower than the 14 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) expansion seen in the third quarter.

READ | Motilal Oswal remains structurally positive on Hindalco; raises target The brokerage also expects Blinkit's adjusted Ebitda margin to improve to about 0.4 per cent of NOV in the March quarter, compared with breakeven levels in the previous quarter.

On the food delivery business Zomato, JM Financial said concerns around supply-side disruptions due to gas availability issues may be overstated as long as there is no widespread shutdown similar to the Covid-19 period. Customers can still shift to operational restaurants, which should limit the impact on demand, it said.

The brokerage has maintained its forecast of about 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) NOV growth for Zomato in the Q4FY26, which would mark the strongest expansion in the past seven quarters. Even if about 25 per cent of orders are disrupted in the final weeks of the quarter, NOV growth could still come in at around 15 per cent Y-o-Y, according to JM Financial.

READ | Axis Securities retains 'Buy' on Federal Bank, eyes 10% upside: Here's why JM Financial also believes concerns around new competition in the food delivery segment are exaggerated. It expects Blinkit to remain well-positioned despite rising competition in the quick commerce market, where players are increasingly offering aggressive pricing, lower minimum order value thresholds, and minimal or zero delivery fees to attract customers.

The brokerage expects Blinkit to deliver around 80 per cent NOV growth in FY27, supported by a continued shift in consumption from traditional e-commerce platforms, modern retail chains, and neighbourhood kirana stores to quick commerce.

JM Financial estimates Blinkit could report adjusted Ebitda of about ₹18,000 crore in FY27, significantly higher than the consensus estimate of around ₹13,000 crore, driven by the benefits of its inventory-led business model and improved utilisation of the supply chain network.

The brokerage has maintained its target price of ₹400 on the stock, an upside of about 80 per cent from Monday's close.

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