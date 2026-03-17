Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Eternal well placed to 'emerge stronger'; JM Fin sees 80% stock upside

Eternal well placed to 'emerge stronger'; JM Fin sees 80% stock upside

JM Financial maintained its forecast of about 18 per cent Y-o-Y NOV growth for Zomato in the Q4FY26, which would mark the strongest expansion in the past seven quarters

Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have started charging a rain surcharge to their premium subscribers, ending a previous exemption for Zomato Gold and Swiggy One members.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Quick commerce platform Eternal Ltd. is well placed to emerge stronger once macroeconomic conditions stabilise, with over 80 per cent upside for the stock, analysts at JM Financial said, amid concerns that the stock has dropped about 40 per cent from its recent peak.  
Eternal shares have tumbled amid concerns over leadership changes, rising competition in the quick commerce space, and global macro uncertainties, including developments around artificial intelligence (AI) and tensions in West Asia, JM Financial said.  
JM Financial expects Blinkit's net order value (NOV) to grow in the low double digits sequentially in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026 (FY26), supported by mid-teens order volume growth, although slightly slower than the 14 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) expansion seen in the third quarter.  
 
The brokerage also expects Blinkit's adjusted Ebitda margin to improve to about 0.4 per cent of NOV in the March quarter, compared with breakeven levels in the previous quarter.  READ | Motilal Oswal remains structurally positive on Hindalco; raises target 
On the food delivery business Zomato, JM Financial said concerns around supply-side disruptions due to gas availability issues may be overstated as long as there is no widespread shutdown similar to the Covid-19 period. Customers can still shift to operational restaurants, which should limit the impact on demand, it said. 

Also Read

Nifty outlook

Iran war impact: Emkay sees Nifty at 21,000; lists top 3 stocks to buy now

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 17, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty below 23,400; Nifty IT falls nearly 2%

Hindalco share price target

Motilal Oswal remains structurally positive on Hindalco; raises target

share market

West Asia war weighs on Indian markets; IPOs, unlisted shares lose steam

stock market, BSE

Stocks to Watch today, March 17: RIL, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, RVNL, GMDC

The brokerage has maintained its forecast of about 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) NOV growth for Zomato in the Q4FY26, which would mark the strongest expansion in the past seven quarters. Even if about 25 per cent of orders are disrupted in the final weeks of the quarter, NOV growth could still come in at around 15 per cent Y-o-Y, according to JM Financial. 
JM Financial also believes concerns around new competition in the food delivery segment are exaggerated. It expects Blinkit to remain well-positioned despite rising competition in the quick commerce market, where players are increasingly offering aggressive pricing, lower minimum order value thresholds, and minimal or zero delivery fees to attract customers.  READ | Axis Securities retains 'Buy' on Federal Bank, eyes 10% upside: Here's why 
The brokerage expects Blinkit to deliver around 80 per cent NOV growth in FY27, supported by a continued shift in consumption from traditional e-commerce platforms, modern retail chains, and neighbourhood kirana stores to quick commerce. 
JM Financial estimates Blinkit could report adjusted Ebitda of about ₹18,000 crore in FY27, significantly higher than the consensus estimate of around ₹13,000 crore, driven by the benefits of its inventory-led business model and improved utilisation of the supply chain network. 
The brokerage has maintained its target price of ₹400 on the stock, an upside of about 80 per cent from Monday's close.  
=========== 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)

More From This Section

Asian markets

Asian stocks rise as investors weigh Iran war, central bank decisions

Rishi Kohli, CIO, Jio BlackRock AMC | Photo credit: Puneet Wadhwa

This is not a time to be bearish on markets: Rishi Kohli, Jio BlackRock AMC

Stocks to Buy

Stocks to buy today: SBI, Jubilant Ingrevia top picks by analyst; check TP

London Metal Exchange

London Metal Exchange halts electronic trading across metals markets

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Iran war: OIS curve surges as crude oil rally fuels repo-rate hike betspremium

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Zomato

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayTejas Network Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayIDBI Bank ShareFuel Crisis in IndiaSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewOscars 2026 Winners Full ListPersonal Finance