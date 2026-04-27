Eternal Q4 preview: PAT may jump 263% YoY; Blinkit, FD growth in focus

Eternal Q4 preview: Eternal (formerly Zomato) is expected to release its January-March quarter (Q4FY26) results on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate Eternal’s net profit at an average of ₹141.75 crore, up 263.46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹39 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to jump 39 per cent from ₹102 crore in Q3FY26.

The company’s revenue for the quarter is expected to spike around 208 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17,724.3 crore, on average, from ₹5,833 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is likely to grow 9 per cent from ₹16,315 crore in Q3FY26.

Investors and analysts will monitor management's commentary on:

Outlook on competition intensity.

Blinkit volume share and quick commerce (QC) strategy,

Food delivery gross order value (GOV) growth, and margin.

What to expect from Eternal's Q4 results?

Kotak Institutional Equities: The brokerage expects Eternal to post 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth in food delivery gross merchandise value (GMV) and 99 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Blinkit net merchandise value (NMV). The 99 per cent Y-o-Y and 10 per cent Q-o-Q NMV growth in Blinkit will be driven by rapid store addition, with a period-ending store count of 2,200, implying 173 new dark store additions in Q4FY26. Blinkit's revenues are not likely to be comparable Y-o-Y due to the shift to the 1P model Q1FY26 onwards.

Analysts anticipate a 30 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q expansion in contribution margin (CM) and a 20 bps Q-o-Q expansion in Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of the food delivery business to 8.8 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively. The margin expansion is partially driven by an increase in platform fees at the end of the quarter. For the Blinkit business, they expect flat contribution and Ebitda margin Q-o-Q as operating leverage of older stores will be offset by pricing action taken due to an increase in competitive intensity. Eternal is likely to post adjusted Ebitda (post-rent, pre-ESOP) of ₹660 crore, higher Y-o-Y.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Analysts expect net order value (NOV) for food delivery and QC business to grow 17.5 per cent and 98.4 per cent Y-o-Y, with food delivery take rates of 21.5 per cent and QC gross profit of 26.5 per cent.

Blinkit’s NOV is likely to sustain its growth momentum at 9.8 per cent Q-o-Q and 98.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Hyperpure is expected to continue its upward trajectory. Food delivery's adjusted Ebitda as a percentage of NOV margin may rise 70 bps Q-o-Q to 6.1 per cent. Blinkit to post a CM of 5 per cent, with adjusted Ebitda margin as a percentage of NOV at -0.2 per cent in Q4.

JM Financial Institutional Securities: In food delivery, the brokerage forecasted a sequential NOV decline of 2 per cent, but 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Take-rates (as percentage of NOV) are likely to improve 220 bps Y-o-Y to 27.2 per cent in Q4FY26 from 25 per cent in Q4FY25. CM (as a percentage of NOV) is anticipated to improve to 10.5 per cent from 10.4 per cent in Q3, while adjusted Ebitda margin (as a percentage of NOV) is

expected to grow to 5.5 per cent.

In Blinkit, sequential NOV growth of 11 per cent is anticipated and 100 per cent Y-o-Y. However, take-rates (as a percentage of NOV) are expected to remain flattish Q-o-Q at 26.6 per cent. CM may expand to 5.6 per cent (as a percentage of NOV) as compared to 5.5 per cent in Q3FY26. Adjusted Ebitda positive (as percentage of NOV), can improve 283 bps to 0.4 per cent.

At a consolidated level, reported Ebitda is likely to improve to ₹533 crore, as compared to ₹368 crore in Q3FY26, whereas PAT is expected to improve to ₹194 crore, as compared to ₹102 crore in Q3.

B&K Securities: Eternal is likely to see pressure on the food delivery business, but Blinkit is expected to see improved profitability. The brokerage expects consolidated net profit to grow 151.3 per cent Y-o-Y, but fall 3.9 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹98 crore.

Consolidated revenue is expected to come in at ₹18,566.9 crore in Q4FY26. Ebitda margin is pegged at 1.8 per cent, as compared to 1.2 per cent a year ago.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.