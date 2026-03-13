UBS has initiated coverage on Eureka Forbes with a ‘Buy’ rating and 12-month target price of ₹640, implying 44.6 per cent upside from current levels. The brokerage believes that the company offers a long runway for growth led by structural tailwinds in water purifiers, rising service-led profitability, and an emerging growth engine in vacuum cleaners and air purifiers.

On the valuation front, the brokerage said its 36x target P/E implies a roughly 10 per cent discount to the average valuation of the broader consumer durables pack, despite Eureka Forbes’ leadership in water purifiers—supporting what it called an attractive risk-reward.

“We believe the market under-appreciates Eureka Forbes' scale advantages in water purifiers and services,” UBS said.

Water purifiers category at inflection

UBS said the water purifier category—Eureka Forbes’ largest revenue contributor at around 45 per cent—is at an inflection point due to improving penetration, rising awareness around health and hygiene, and a lower total cost of ownership supported by longer filter life.

It estimates the water purifier market at about ₹5,400 crore by revenue, and expects it to grow to around ₹9,600 crore by FY30 (a 12 per cent CAGR). The brokerage expects Eureka Forbes to outgrow the market and gain around 150 basis points (bps) of market share between FY25 and FY28, aided by stepped-up investments in capex, research and development (R&D) and product innovation, including 30 new SKUs in FY25.

It also flagged the company's brand strength—Aquaguard as a near-synonym for water purifiers—as a key competitive advantage.

Service and filters seen lifting margins

A second pillar of the bullish thesis is margin expansion driven by the scale-up of higher-margin services. UBS anticipates the expansion of annual maintenance contracts (AMCs) and the filter business to drive about 250 bps of margin expansion over FY25–FY28.

AMC penetration is estimated at around 27 per cent of the installed base, with the brokerage pegging the revenue potential at about ₹2,800 crore, against a current opportunity of around ₹800 crore, leaving room for higher recurring revenue and improved profitability.

‘Moat’ in distribution and service network

The brokerage highlighted that water purifiers require a service-heavy distribution model, limiting the attractiveness of the segment for scale-focused large white goods companies. It cited Eureka Forbes' extensive footprint— over 21,000 outlets, coverage across 19,500 pin codes, and a large on-ground workforce including 4,500 frontline staff and over 8,000 service engineers—as a "unique moat" in an underpenetrated market.

Outlook on vacuum cleaners and air purifiers

Beyond water purifiers, the brokerage forecasts vacuum cleaners and air purifiers to deliver an 18 per cent revenue CAGR over FY26–FY30, driven by low penetration (less than 2 per cent) and rising health and hygiene awareness. It estimates the category could grow about 2.5x by FY30E compared to FY25, providing upside optionality to the core business.

Key downside risks flagged include potential execution shortfalls in cross-selling and cost-efficiency initiatives.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.