Every $10 rise in oil above $90/bbl may hit Nifty earnings by 3%: Bernstein

A sustained rise in crude oil prices above $90 a barrel (bbl) will start to dent Nifty earnings, suggests a note from Bernstein. Every $10/bbl rise over $90/bbl would perhaps see 2-3 per cent decline in Nifty earnings, wrote said Venugopal Garre, managing director of Bernstein, in a coauthored note with Nikhil Arela.

The direct crude linkage in the Nifty index is not very high - this is unless crude starts touching extremes where other factors like rupee, inflation, remittances and government policies start having an impact, Bernstein said.

ALSO READ: From crude to currency: Key triggers that could influence markets in FY27 “What we expected going into our detailed regression of Nifty earnings and crude prices was a very gradual relationship with oil in the $60-90 range, perhaps 3-4 per cent hit to Nifty’s long term earnings per share (EPS) growth - which has averaged 10-11 per cent. So you can go from 11 per cent growth to 7 per cent growth when oil inches from $60 to $90/bbl. This comes out to be around 1 per cent sensitivity to crude movements. More extreme movements are difficult to predict since many variables come into picture,” the Bernstein note said.

"Furthermore, as logistics cost surge, even the margins are hit along with reduced demand. As a result, we see around 4 per cent decline per $10 of crude increasing beyond the $90 a barrel rate. By the time it hits $120-125 levels, all Nifty earnings virtually erode," Bernstein said.

Nifty constituents

Another important factor to consider, Garre and Arela said, ate the Nifty's constituents.

“If one were to consider a fairly manageable crude range - say $60 to $90/bbl - we have financials constituting half of the index earnings, which should not have much of an impact. In fact, the probability of rate cuts going out the window can even help net interest margins (NIMs) stay elevated,” the note said.

ALSO READ: Brent above $100 on supply shocks; de-escalation may cool prices: Analyst The next highest weight in the Nifty are information technology (IT) stocks, which tends to gain as crude inches higher given the rupee weakening.

The major problem, according to Bernstein, comes to the consumer sectors, which make 6-7 per cent (of Nifty’s earnings) by earnings and Pharma/Cement/Chemicals that are dependent on imports, which make up another 2 per cent. The remaining 10 per cent (of Nifty’s earnings) are Industrials, Telecom and Utilities sectors, which do take some hit in the form of logistics costs, the note said.

“So we have almost half the Nifty earnings (Financials) unimpacted, 8-9 per cent (IT) which can see a slight increase with crude movement from $60 to $90, and the remaining 40 per cent which can see earnings growth declining, perhaps by 10 per cent within this band of crude movement, given cost increases and some demand destruction with inflation," Bernstein said.

Energy in Nifty, interestingly, includes both exploratory and production companies like ONGC (which tend to benefit with rising crude) as well as oil marketing companies (OMCs) that tend to experience losses as crude goes up. "Downstream refiners like Reliance Industries (RIL) have a mixed effect, since they have a large export exposure which offsets losses," the note said.