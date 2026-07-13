Vijay Kedia portfolio SME stock Exato Technologies zooms 66% in 3 days

Exato Technologies share price movement

Share price of Exato Technologies hit an all-time high of ₹613.85, surging 19 per cent on heavy volumes in an otherwise a subdued market on Monday. In the past three trading days, the stock price of th information technology (IT) enabled services company zoomed 66 per cent.

The stock was quoting higher for the fifth straight trading day, soaring 68 per cent during the period. It skyrocketed 94 per cent from its previous month low of ₹317.05 touched on June 2, 2026.

At 02:04 PM. Exato Technologies quoted 18.5 per cent higher at ₹611, as compared to 0.01 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over four-fold with as many as 424,000 equity shares changing hands on the BSE.

Currently, Exato Technologies trades under the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) platform. SME Stocks provide investors with opportunities to invest in smaller, fast-growing businesses that may graduate to the main stock exchanges.

Vijay Kishanlal Kedia holds over 5 per cent stake in Exato Technologies

Investor, Vijay Kishanlal Kedia held 5.45 per cent stake in Exato Technologies at the end of March 2026 quarter, according to shareholding pattern data shows.

Meanwhile, according to disclosure made by Exato Technologies on July 9, 2026, Kedia Securities Private Limited acquired 358,500 equity shares (3.56 per cent) of the company from February 13, 2026 and July 9, 2026. The total shareholding, including that of Persons Acting in Concert (PAC), including Vijay Kedia and Neelu Pratik Kedia, stands at 974,293 equity shares, representing 9.68 per cent of paid up share capital of the company. PACs held 6.12 per cent stake before the acquisition.

Exato Technologies overview, outlook

On July 1, 2026, Exato Technologies announced that the company received an export order from a global entity for the provision of software licenses. The value of the order was $479,375, exclusive of applicable taxes, duties, levies and other government-imposed charges. The software licenses are to be delivered by company and acknowledged by the customer on or before December 31, 2027.

The receipt of this order reinforces the company’s growing presence in global markets and reflects its continued focus on delivering customer experience (CX) technology solutions to global customers, the company said. Exato Technologies in the Q4 earnings conference call said the company's order book stood at ₹600 crore.