Exchanges gear up for new closing auction mechanism from August 3

With nearly 10 days left before the shift to the new closing auction mechanism, the exchanges are preparing for the change, with mock trading conducted over the weekend and more sessions scheduled in the coming weeks in which brokers will participate for testing.

The latest mock trading session was conducted on July 18 to familiarise market participants with the ecosystem and test the mechanism.

The new mechanism, aimed at making the closing price more transparent, is scheduled to come into effect on August 3. The closing auction session (CAS) will be applicable to the cash segment for securities on which derivative contracts are available. The closing price of such securities will be determined based on the CAS.

At present, around 210 stocks have derivative contracts.

For other securities, the mechanism may be introduced in a phased manner. The closing price for the remaining securities in the cash segment will continue to be determined based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of trades executed during the last 30 minutes of the continuous trading session (CTS).

"It may bring some confusion for retail investors in the early phase as some stocks will close earlier than others, but as investors get used to it, there will be greater clarity. The market regulator is trying to solve a problem for fund houses, for whom the closing price becomes more authentic," said an official from the broking industry. The official added that the mechanism may seem complex during the initial days, with some confusion over order matching for retail investors, but would eventually become standard market practice.

A few industry players noted that if any major technical issues emerge during the mock trading sessions, the implementation timeline could be extended.

The CAS will be a separate 20-minute session from 3.15 pm to 3.35 pm. The reference price calculation, or transition from CTS to CAS, will take place from 3.15 pm to 3.20 pm, during which no order entry will be allowed. The following five minutes will be the order entry period for both limit and market orders.

From 3.25 pm to 3.30 pm, only limit orders may be entered, while market orders cannot be modified or cancelled. During this period, trading may close randomly in the final two minutes. Order matching will take place thereafter.

The equity derivatives segment will continue to operate until 3.40 pm on all trading days.

The price band for all stock futures contracts will be set within a 3 per cent range of the reference price computed after 3.15 pm during normal market hours.

The post-close session in the cash segment will operate from 3.50 pm to 4.00 pm, during which trades will be executed at the closing price.

The alignment of the pre-open auction session framework is scheduled to be implemented from September 7.

"Since the CAS mechanism shall be implemented in a phased manner, it is possible that certain constituents of an index are trading in CAS whereas the remaining constituents of the same index are trading in the continuous trading session (CTS) simultaneously. Thus, the Exchange shall disseminate both the actual index value and the indicative index close value during the CAS," the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in its FAQs.