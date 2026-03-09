Excise policy changes across states positive for listed liquor majors

So far, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam and Karnataka have released policies for financial year (FY27). Mostly the policies seem constructive.

Instead of steep hikes, states are relying on licence fee increases, reserve price revisions, and recalibration of tax. Maharashtra and Rajasthan may be making a push to expand the off-take of state-made liquor. Karnataka and UP have progressive policies in different ways which could serve as models for future policies in other states.

Madhya Pradesh has a 20 per cent increase in licence reserve prices, with spirit and beer levies doubled. Andhra has imposed ₹10 per bottle maximum retail price (MRP) increase and raised retailer margins by 1 per cent with parity between bar and retail pricing.

Uttar Pradesh hopes to raise ₹1,500 crore revenue via MRP rounding, 7.5 per cent increase in licence fees, introduction of 100ml UPML pack and a new export policy framework. Rajasthan has raised its annual guarantee/reserve price with 12.5 per cent increase and 5 per cent wholesale price hike for country liquor, plus recalibrated duties across IMFL, beer and wine. Tamil Nadu has made no structural changes in excise duty. West Bengal has hiked duties by ₹10-40 per bottle on IMFL, Indian Made Liquor (beer excluded) and expects incremental revenue of ₹600-700 crore.

Kerala has made no duty changes. Punjab has a 12-13 per cent higher excise target of additional ₹12,800 crore, hiking licence fees by 6.5 per cent and selective increases of IMFL, imported liquor duties and permitted single malt manufacturing. Jharkhand, Odisha and Assam have made no changes.

Karnataka proposed a shift from volume-based taxation to an Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB) model, with excise duty levied on alcohol content per litre. This is structurally positive for beer relative to spirits. The impact on spirits will be limited, since spirits already attract higher duty. The state has rationalised the excise duty slabs from 16 slabs to eight slabs. This could potentially result in duty reductions for prestige segment brands.

Karnataka will also allow distilleries to operate for 24 hours, compared with a cap of 11 hours. Manufacturing licences will be auto-renewed, while label approvals and occasional licenses (CL-5) will be auto-generated. Companies will be allowed to sell products manufactured at their facilities on-site to tourists. Blockchains and geo-fencing will be used for verification.

Pricing flexibility (with the government not setting prices) may be useful if raw material costs change. If this alcohol-content based model catches on, it could lead to big positives for beer. The state is a key market with 12-15 per cent of volumes and 15-20 per cent of revenues and it expects to collect ₹5,000 crore more from liquor.

On a company level, this could translate into a 2 per cent revenue upgrade for beer makers like United Breweries (UBL) and 1 per cent revenue upgrade for spirits companies. That could mean earnings upgrades of 10-12 per cent for beer companies and 4-5 per cent for spirits players. However, more details would be necessary for full clarity on Karnataka policy.