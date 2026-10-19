Execution key for DLF to achieve ₹20,000 crore FY27 sales guidance

While the launch pipeline remains robust, given that the realty major has achieved pre-sales of just under ₹4,500 crore thus far in H1FY27, it will have to ramp up its sales to hit the pre-sales target of ₹20,000 crore for FY27. At the current price (₹670), the stock, which has delivered a flattish performance over the past three months, is trading at 21 times its FY28 sales.

The company’s Q2 pre-sales dropped by 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,800 crore, though this was better than Street estimates. The sales were achieved on account of a sell-out of the new senior living project, The Aureva, Gurugram, which fetched about ₹1,900 crore. The rest came from sales of inventory in its current luxury offering, The Dahlias, pegged at ₹1,800 crore. Collections improved by 3 per cent to ₹2,600 crore, and operating cash flow grew 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,900 crore. Net cash flow was strong at ₹15,100 crore despite a dividend payout of ₹2,000 crore.

The company’s sales in H1FY27, at about ₹4,460 crore, were down 72 per cent Y-o-Y and will depend on new launches for momentum. In addition to ongoing sales at The Dahlias, the company expects the Mumbai launch to happen in Q3FY27, followed by a new luxury project in DLF Phase 4, Gurugram, in Q4FY27.

Analysts led by Sumit Kumar of JM Financial Research point out that with an estimated gross development value of ₹10,000 crore to ₹12,000 crore across the two launches and pre-sales of just ₹4,500 crore in H1FY27, timely execution of both launches will be critical to achieving the annual guidance of ₹20,000 crore.

Given its steady annuity cash flows and fully paid-up land banks, the company remains well placed to scale up across segments and newer geographies, says the brokerage. It has maintained a buy rating with a target price of ₹785.

Over the medium term, DLF has a launch pipeline of ₹58,200 crore, which includes two major launches earmarked for FY27. Further, out of the projects already launched, DLF has a balance inventory worth ₹15,000 crore, which is likely to support pre-sales in the upcoming quarters. Analysts led by Harsh Pathak of Motilal Oswal Research value DLF at its net asset value (NAV) and currently do not assign a growth premium to it since the potential of its sizeable land bank is already captured in their estimates. The brokerage has a buy rating with a target price of ₹780.