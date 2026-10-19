Execution key for DLF to achieve ₹20,000 crore FY27 sales guidance

While the launch pipeline remains robust, given that the realty major has achieved pre-sales of just under ₹4,500 crore thus far in H1FY27, it will have to ramp up its sales to hit the pre-sales target of ₹20,000 crore for FY27. At the current price (₹670), the stock, which has delivered a flattish performance over the past three months, is trading at 21 times its FY28 sales.
The company’s Q2 pre-sales dropped by 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,800 crore, though this was better than Street estimates. The sales were achieved on account of a sell-out of the new senior living project, The Aureva, Gurugram, which fetched about ₹1,900 crore. The rest came from sales of inventory in its current luxury offering, The Dahlias, pegged at ₹1,800 crore. Collections improved by 3 per cent to ₹2,600 crore, and operating cash flow grew 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,900 crore. Net cash flow was strong at ₹15,100 crore despite a dividend payout of ₹2,000 crore.
The company’s sales in H1FY27, at about ₹4,460 crore, were down 72 per cent Y-o-Y and will depend on new launches for momentum. In addition to ongoing sales at The Dahlias, the company expects the Mumbai launch to happen in Q3FY27, followed by a new luxury project in DLF Phase 4, Gurugram, in Q4FY27.
Analysts led by Sumit Kumar of JM Financial Research point out that with an estimated gross development value of ₹10,000 crore to ₹12,000 crore across the two launches and pre-sales of just ₹4,500 crore in H1FY27, timely execution of both launches will be critical to achieving the annual guidance of ₹20,000 crore.
Given its steady annuity cash flows and fully paid-up land banks, the company remains well placed to scale up across segments and newer geographies, says the brokerage. It has maintained a buy rating with a target price of ₹785.
Over the medium term, DLF has a launch pipeline of ₹58,200 crore, which includes two major launches earmarked for FY27. Further, out of the projects already launched, DLF has a balance inventory worth ₹15,000 crore, which is likely to support pre-sales in the upcoming quarters. Analysts led by Harsh Pathak of Motilal Oswal Research value DLF at its net asset value (NAV) and currently do not assign a growth premium to it since the potential of its sizeable land bank is already captured in their estimates. The brokerage has a buy rating with a target price of ₹780.
The group’s rental portfolio, which stands at 50 million square feet, had an occupancy of 96 per cent by area, up from 95 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Rental income (DCCDL) grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,480 crore, with office and retail rentals up 9 per cent each. The operating profit of DCCDL also increased 9 per cent, while net profit saw a 17 per cent rise to ₹750 crore. The company targets exit rentals of DCCDL at ₹6,800 crore and DLF-owned rentals (excluding Atrium Place) at ₹175 crore-₹180 crore per quarter at full potential. Elara Research has a buy rating with a target price of ₹900. The stock, according to Rahul Jain and Taran Gupta, trades at an attractive 30 per cent discount to its March 2027 estimated NAV. The brokerage prefers DLF for its downside protection and REIT-ready annuity portfolio. This is supported by 50 million square feet of operating assets, over 95 per cent average occupancy and a 27 million square feet development pipeline. This offers long-term rental growth visibility, supported by a low net debt-to-gross asset value ratio of 19 per cent.