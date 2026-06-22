Expanding portfolio may bridge Kirloskar Oil's valuation gap with Cummins

KOEL has been focused on growing its product portfolio and pushing into the high-horsepower (HHP) segment. Prior to this order, KOEL had minimal data-centre presence. Apart from earlier capex of ₹700 crore in FY25, the company has committed capex of ₹1,400 crore in FY26. The earlier ₹700 crore investment will add capacity for 50,000 engines by April 2028 and the ₹1,400 crore investment will increase HHP capacity by 20,000 engines per annum. Once complete, by FY30, it will lead to ₹5,000-5,600 crore of additional sales at better margins.

While KOEL's 2,500 kVA engine is a workhorse, KOEL has developed a 2,750 kVA engine for data centres, equivalent to Cummins' QSK78. KOEL has also developed 3,000/3,300 kVA engines and is working on developing a 6 MW marine propulsion engine by FY28 (the prototype is 70 per cent funded by the government). This prototype will cost around ₹270 crore and is destined for defence shipyards. A focus on indigenisation is a key factor.

KOEL has achieved DCCP (Data Centre Continuous Power) ratings for up to 3,000 kVA (equivalent to the QSK78 of Cummins). The 2,500 kVA engine (equivalent to the QSK65 engine) is certified as well. It has also developed engines for alternative fuels such as biodiesel, natural gas (CNG), ethanol (including E100), hydrogen, Hythane (18 per cent hydrogen and 82 per cent natural gas) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

KOEL is eyeing a strong growth trajectory over the next five years, going by social media. Penetration in data centres with 2,500 kVA-plus engines and deployment of 1,000 kVA engines in manufacturing are key drivers. KOEL is also looking at exports in the Middle East and the Americas. It has delivered five 1,000 kVA gensets to South Africa. Importantly, KOEL has secured a 20-year patent for its OptiPrime. To support exports, KOEL has set up offices in Dubai, Kenya, the US, South Africa and Riyadh.

KOEL has historically been seen as a low-horsepower (LHP) and mid-horsepower (MHP) diesel-generator maker. But it has moved up the horsepower scale and doubled revenue over the last three fiscals as its new product portfolio has rolled out.

KOEL had near-zero market share in HHP in FY22, and that has moved close to a double-digit market share in FY26, in a high-growth market. The technology gap with Cummins India is reducing.

Apart from demand from data centres, industrial demand, especially from the private sector, will grow and may be serviced by LHP and MHP engines as well. However, construction demand may be weak. As volume kicks in, operating leverage should also start pushing up margins. The company is moving into advanced system-integration opportunities through its subsidiary, Kirloskar Advanced Systems, focusing on defence and other industrial sectors.

KOEL's power-generation segment posted 32 per cent year-on-year growth in FY26, with a rise in HHP product sales. As capacities scale up to cater to the fast-growing HHP and data-centre markets, a growth rate in the mid-20s per cent could be maintained. The industrial segment has delivered a 20 per cent annual growth rate over FY22-26, better than Cummins India, which saw a 16 per cent growth rate in industrial revenue.

Over the past few years, KOEL has also focused on exports in the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. The resolution of the West Asia crisis might boost reconstruction revenues and exports could log high-teens growth rates over the next two to three years.