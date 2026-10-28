Expansion, sourcing gains ahead for JSW Steel as capacity and volumes rise

Q2FY27 results were in line with consensus, and the company reiterated its capital expenditure (capex) commitment and guidance.

Backward integration involves tying up coking coal from Mozambique and Australia (for about 15 million tonnes per annum or mtpa), as well as setting up washeries, and sourcing from captive iron ore mines which will cover 50 per cent of requirement.

The upstream portfolio is expanding to include speciality products like cold-rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) steel, cold-rolled non-oriented electrical (CRNO), tinplate, bearing steel, alloy steel, rails and so on.

Assured raw material and more blast furnace capacity should improve operating leverage and enhance cost competitiveness. Steel is expected to have a long upcycle, given demand created by long-term public capex commitment to infrastructure.

JSTL is looking to capture the realisation upside and grow volumes also. The management expects domestic demand to grow 7-8 per cent in FY27. Steel consumption rose 7 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY27 and 7.5 per cent in H1FY27. The FY27 production and sales guidance is maintained at 29.75 million tonnes (mt) and 28.6 mt, respectively (excluding JSW-JFE Steel).

The transfer of Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) to JFE JV via a slump sale effective March 2026 means ex-BPSL pro forma must be used for adjusted year-on-year (Y-o-Y) calculations. The Q2FY27 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹10,120 crore, was up 7.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), with 19.3 per cent Q-o-Q volume growth.

But realisations were pulled down by higher coking coal costs. Compared to adjusted ex-BPSL pro forma for Q2FY26, volumes grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y.

Net debt reduced to ₹44,500 crore, down ₹1,680 crore Q-o-Q, due to the slump sale. JSTL repaid a $500 million bond in October 2026 ahead of maturity (April 2027). Dollar exposure declined from over $6 billion in Q1FY26 to $3.5-3.6 billion. The net debt/Ebitda ratio dropped to 1.28 times from 1.46 times in Q1FY27. JSTL’s capex was ₹11,100 crore in H1FY27 and the company reiterated its FY27 capex guidance of ₹22,000 crore-₹24,000 crore.

The management says JSTL generates cash (around ₹25,000 crore-₹30,000 crore per annum) to maintain capex and reduce debt. Price support will also come from safeguard duty.

There was a $10 per tonne increase in coking coal costs in Q2FY27, which was below the guidance of $12-15 per tonne of anticipated increase. Hence, Ebitda/tonne declined by ₹1,442 Q-o-Q to ₹13,566 per tonne. Adjusted Ebitda per tonne (ex-BPSL) was ₹13,326 per tonne, down 11 per cent Q-o-Q but up 24 per cent Y-o-Y, ex-BPSL pro forma, due to higher coking coal prices.

Higher volumes drove profits. Production and sales volumes increased to 7.3 mt and 7.5 mt, respectively, from 6.6 mt and 6.3 mt in Q1FY27, due to Vijayanagar blast furnace-3 operating at 90 per cent utilisation.

Lower debt makes it easier to fund capex. JSTL has accelerated expansion, pushing the capex budget to ₹1.48 trillion over 5-6 years. The management expects expenditure to mostly be funded through internal accruals.

Steel capacity will rise from 38 mt in FY26 to 44 mt (FY28) and to 65 mt (FY31) and 78 mt by FY32. The management believes there will be no balance sheet stress during the capex period even if steel prices are low, given projected cashflows.

Production volumes will be strong in Q3FY27, driven by Vijayanagar BF-3 and JSW Vijayanagar Metallics (JVML) operating at full capacity. JSTL can meet its FY27 guidance, though high coking coal costs will compress margins.

Coking coal prices are expected to rise by $25/mt in Q3. But JSTL believes margin will improve due to steel price increases and efficiency gains. The like-for-like volume growth is guided at 8 per cent for FY27.

Comparing with adjusted ex-BPSL for Q2FY26, Q2FY27 revenue was ₹54,500 crore, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y (15 per cent Q-o-Q). The adjusted Ebitda was ₹9,940 crore, up 39 per cent Y-o-Y, comparing ex-BPSL, and up 6 per cent Q-o-Q, due to higher volumes. Adjusted net profit was ₹5,100 crore (up 10 per cent Q-o-Q).

Consolidated average selling prices (ASP) was ₹73,000/tonne (t) (₹75,780/t in Q1FY27 and ₹62,640/t (ex-BPSL) in Q2FY26).

Steel prices recovered at Q2-end as monsoon eased. Price hikes in October after price recovery through August-September 2026 will be reflected in Q3 realisations. Iron ore costs were a little higher in Q2FY27. Ore costs may be marginally higher in Q3FY27, but prices could soften as supply bottlenecks ease. Long steel prices look to be healthy in H2FY27, and flat prices recovered in Q2FY27.