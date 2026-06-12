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Home / Markets / News / F&O Cues: Analyst shares Bull Spread strategy on Bank Nifty, Torrent Pharma

F&O Cues: Analyst shares Bull Spread strategy on Bank Nifty, Torrent Pharma

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities has shared a Bear Spread strategy on Bank Nifty, and Torrent Pharma

F&O trading strategy

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 7:02 AM IST

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Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD STRATEGY ON BANK NIFTY

Buy BANK NIFTY (30-June Expiry) 55,500 CALL at ₹825 & simultaneously sell 56000 CALL at ₹610
  • Lot Size 30
  • Maximum profit ₹8,550 If BANK NIFTY closes at or above 56,000 on 30 June expiry.
  • Maximum Loss ₹6,450 If BANK NIFTY closes at or below 55,500 on 30 June expiry.
  • Breakeven Point ₹5,5715
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.33
  • Approx margin required ₹33,000

Rationale:

➢ Long build up is seen in the BANK NIFTY Futures, where we have seen rise in Open
interest along with price rise.
➢ Short term trend is strong as BANK NIFTY is placed above its 5 and 20 day EMA. 
 
➢ Amongst the options, put writing is seen at 55,000-54,500 levels.

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➢ RSI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart. 
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

BULL SPREAD Strategy on TORRENT PHARMA

Buy  (30-June Expiry) 4600 CALL at ₹98 & simultaneously sell 4700 CALL at ₹58
  • Lot Size 125
  • Maximum profit ₹7500 If TORRENT PHARMA closes at or above 4700 on 30 June expiry.
  • Maximum Loss ₹5000 If TORRENT PHARMA closes at or below 4600 on 30 June expiry.
  • Breakeven Point ₹4640
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.5
  • Approx margin required ₹20000

Rationale

➢ Long build up is seen in the Torrent Pharma Futures where we have seen rise in OI with
price rising by 3 per cent.
➢ Short term trend of the Torrent Pharma stock is positive as it is placed above its 5 and 11 day EMA
➢ Stock price is forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly and
monthly charts.
➢ RSI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, suggesting
strength in current uptrend. 
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
  ======================================
  (This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.) 
 

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Topics : F&O Strategies Bank Nifty Market technicals technical calls stock market trading Markets

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:48 AM IST

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