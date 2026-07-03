F&O strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Nifty, Shriram Finance
Here's why Nandish Shah technical research analyst of HDFC Securities recommends a 'Bull Spread' strategy on Nifty and Shriram Finance.
Nandish Shah Mumbai
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Derivative strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
BULL SPREAD STRATEGY ON NIFTYBuy NIFTY (14-July Expiry) 24200 CALL at Rs 197 & simultaneously sell 24500 CALL at Rs 73 Lot Size 65 Maximum profit ₹11,440; if NIFTY closes at or above 24500 on 14 July expiry. Maximum Loss ₹8,060; if NIFTY closes at or below 24200 on 14 July expiry. Breakeven Point 24324 Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.42 Approx margin required ₹31,500
Rationale:
- Short covering is seen in the NIFTY Futures, where we have seen fall in Open interest along with price rise.
- Short term trend remains strong as NIFTY is placed above its 5 and 20 day EMA.
- Amongst the options, aggressive put writing is seen at 24000-24200 levels.
- RSI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart.
BULL SPREAD strategy on SHRIRAM FINANCEBuy Shriram Finance (28-July Expiry) 1080 CALL at ₹26.1 & simultaneously sell 1100 CALL at ₹18.6 Lot Size 825 Maximum profit ₹10,313; if Shriram Finance closes at or above ₹1,100 on 28 July expiry. Maximum Loss ₹6,187; if Shriram Finance closes at or below ₹1,080 on 28 July Expiry. Breakeven Point ₹1,087.5 Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.67 Approx margin required ₹31,000 Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the Shriram Finance Futures during the week where we have seen rise in OI with price rising by 2 per cent.
- Short term trend of the Shriram Finance stock is positive as it is placed above its 5 and 11 day EMA
- Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline.
- Oscillators like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, suggesting strength in current uptrend.
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Topics : F&O Strategies F&O stock derivatives trading Market technicals Nifty 50 Nifty F&O technical analysis technical charts
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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 7:10 AM IST