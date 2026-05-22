Derivative Strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

BEAR SPREAD Strategy on NIFTY

Rationale:

Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 17 per cent along with price fall of 0.14 per cent.

Nifty Open Interest Put Call ratio fell to 1 from 1.24 levels on the back of call writing at 23800-24000 levels.

Primary trend remains weak as Nifty is placed below its 200 day EMA.

Short term trend for the Nifty turned weak as it has closed below its 5 and 11 day EMA.

Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

BULL SPREAD Strategy on AUROPHARMA

Buy AUROPHARMA (26-MAY Expiry) 1560 CALL at ₹31 & simultaneously sell 1600 CALL at ₹17.50

Lot Size 550

Maximum profit ₹14,575 If AUROPHARMA closes at or above 1600 on 26 May expiry.

Maximum Loss ₹7,425 If AUROPHARMA closes at or below 1560 on 26 May expiry.

Breakeven Point ₹1573.5

Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.96

Approx margin required ₹1,57,000

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the AUROPHARMA Futures where we have seen sharp rise in OI with price rising by 2 per cent.

Short term trend of the stock is positive as it is placed above its 5 and 20 day EMA

Aurobindo Pharma stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily charts.

Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily and weekly chart, suggesting strength in current uptrend.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

======================================================

(Disclaimer: This article is written by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.)

Buy NIFTY (26-May Expiry) 23,600 PUT at ₹159 & simultaneously sell 23,400 PUT at ₹83Lot Size 65Maximum profit ₹8,060 If NIFTY closes at or below 23,400 on 26 May expiry.Maximum Loss ₹4,940 If NIFTY closes at or above 23,600 on 26 May expiry.Breakeven Point 23,524Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.63Approx margin required ₹31,000