Tuesday, August 25, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaHindustan Copper ShareVodafone Idea ShareShankesh Jewellers sharesUS Mass Visa Revoke PlanDelhi Weather
Home / Markets / News / Federal Bank slips 4% as lender clarifies on Jana SFB acquisition

Federal Bank slips 4% as lender clarifies on Jana SFB acquisition

Federal Bank shares fell 4 per cent after it issued a clarification on reports that it may acquire a controlling stake in Jana Small Finance Bank.

Federal Bank share price

Federal Bank slips 4% as lender clarifies on acquisition of Jana SFB

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Federal Bank shares fell as much as 4 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after the lender issued a clarification on reports that it may acquire a controlling stake in Jana Small Finance Bank.
 
The stock opened flat at ₹357.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and then slipped to an intraday low of ₹342.05.
 
As of 2 PM, Federal Bank stock was down 3 per cent at ₹347.05, with around 12 million shares changing hands. It was also the worst performer on the Nifty Bank index.
 
Meanwhile, Jana Small Finance Bank shares declined 2.1 per cent to ₹569.20 around the same time.
 
 
According to an exchange filing by Federal Bank, the lender is not considering any transaction that requires disclosure with regard to the reports that it may acquire a controlling stake in Jana Small Finance Bank. 

Also Read

stock markets, stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 200 pts from day's low; Nifty tops 24,200

Higher crude oil prices risk demand destruction, says Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Higher crude oil prices risk demand destruction, says Mirae Asset Sharekhan

PVC pipe

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock Apollo Pipes zooms 163% from 52-week low

Gold loan market gets crowded: Will new entrants dull incumbents’ sheen?

Gold loan market gets crowded: Will new entrants dull incumbents' sheen?

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Nitin Spinners: This textile stock hit new high, zoomed 104% from Jan low

 
"We wish to mention that the Bank evaluates various opportunities in the ordinary course, for growth and expansion of its business. Further, we clarify that there is no material event/ information that requires disclosure...," the filing read.
 
The south-based private sector lender had reported a 36.78 per cent Y-o-Y jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at ₹1,256,09 crore. Its core net interest income grew 26 per cent to ₹2,946 crore on a 15 per cent on-year jump in advances.
 
The bank's net interest margin increased to 3.33 per cent from 2.94 per cent in the year-ago period. The lender had said that it is aiming for a 0.05 per cent expansion in the NIM every quarter.
 

More From This Section

Muthoot Finance, Manappuram Finance witness a divergent trend in FY27 amid stock re-rating, says analyst at SBI Securities.

Muthoot vs Manappuram: Analysts decode 2% vs 51% FY27 gain gap; what next?

SEBI

Sebi drops Max, Axis entities case over alleged ₹3,911 cr shareholder loss

IIFL Finance share price

IIFL Finance shares crack 8% after ₹963-crore tax demand for subsidiary

Fertiliser stocks surge up to 14% as Russia signals higher supplies to India

Fertiliser stocks jump up to 14% as Russia signals higher supplies to India

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, West Asia crisis, asset quality, RBI, forex losses, Q4FY26, Indian banks, geopolitical impact

ICICI Bank, SBI: Foreign brokerages pick winners in the Indian banking pack

Topics : Federal Bank Jana Small Finance Bank Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets Buzzing stocks buzzing stock

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 2:36 PM IST