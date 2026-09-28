₹31 trn wiped out; nearly 40% of Nifty stocks down over 20% from 52-wk high

Data compiled by BS research shows that the Nifty 50 itself stood at 23,140.5, against its 52-week high of 26,373.2, recorded on January 5, 2026. Among the 18 stocks down more than 20 per cent from their 52-week highs, Infosys has seen the steepest decline at 42.1 per cent, followed by Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said the correction represented a significant valuation reset. He noted that many of these stocks had run up sharply in prior years and were trading at elevated multiples. The correction in some of India’s largest companies has deepened, with 18 of the 50 Nifty stocks trading more than 20 per cent below their respective 52-week highs. Moreover, the fall in these 18 stocks has resulted in a combined ₹31.35 trillion erosion in market capitalisation. Notably, when a stock falls by 20 per cent or more, it is technically said to enter a bear grip.Data compiled by BS research shows that the Nifty 50 itself stood at 23,140.5, against its 52-week high of 26,373.2, recorded on January 5, 2026.Among the 18 stocks down more than 20 per cent from their 52-week highs, Infosys has seen the steepest decline at 42.1 per cent, followed by Wipro at 39.9 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services at 37.9 per cent, ITC at 36.9 per cent, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles at 35.1 per cent and HDFC Life Insurance at 32.7 per cent. However, a caveat applies to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, as the stock’s decline from its 52-week high comes amid the earlier demerger of Tata Motors' businessesSantosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said the correction represented a significant valuation reset. He noted that many of these stocks had run up sharply in prior years and were trading at elevated multiples.

“The broader Nifty itself is down 10–12 per cent from its highs, reflecting a combination of profit-booking, higher global yields, elevated crude, and sector-specific headwinds. This has forced a reset in valuations, particularly in high-weight IT and banking names that had become expensive relative to near-term growth prospects,” he said

Other major laggards include Maruti Suzuki India, down 30.5 per cent; HCL Technologies, down 29.3 per cent; Jio Financial Services, down 28.4 per cent; HDFC Bank, down 27.9 per cent; Hindustan Unilever, down 26 per cent; Reliance Industries, down 23.9 per cent; Tata Consumer Products, down 23.3 per cent; Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, down 23.3 per cent; Trent, down 21.5 per cent; NTPC, down 21.2 per cent; Mahindra & Mahindra, down 21 per cent; and State Bank of India, down 20.4 per cent.

The market-capitalisation impact is particularly large among the index heavyweights. Reliance Industries has seen its market capitalisation fall from ₹21.35 lakh crore at its 52-week high to ₹16.59 lakh crore currently, a decline of about ₹4.76 lakh crore. The market-capitalisation impact is particularly large among the index heavyweights. Reliance Industries has seen its market capitalisation fall from ₹21.35 lakh crore at its 52-week high to ₹16.59 lakh crore currently, a decline of about ₹4.76 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation has fallen from ₹15.49 lakh crore to ₹11.34 lakh crore, while State Bank of India has declined from ₹11.29 lakh crore to ₹9.07 lakh crore.

Infosys has lost around ₹2.82 lakh crore in market value, with its market capitalisation falling from ₹6.88 lakh crore at its 52-week high to ₹4.05 lakh crore currently. TCS has seen its market capitalisation decline from ₹11.67 lakh crore to ₹7.53 lakh crore.

Several of the stocks that have fallen more than 20 per cent from their 52-week highs are among the country’s largest companies by market capitalisation