Tuesday, August 25, 2026 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchGold-Silver PriceAnnu Project IPOHindustan Copper ShareVodafone Idea ShareShankesh Jewellers sharesH-1B Visa Fee HikeDelhi Weather
Home / Markets / News / Fertiliser stocks jump up to 14% as Russia signals higher supplies to India

Fertiliser stocks jump up to 14% as Russia signals higher supplies to India

Among the basket, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore rose the most, rallying over 14 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹894.

Fertiliser stocks surge up to 14% as Russia signals higher supplies to India

Fertiliser stocks surge up to 14% as Russia signals higher supplies to India

Heena Ojha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fertiliser stocks spiked over 14 per cent in Tuesday’s intra-day deals after Russia indicated willingness to increase its fertiliser supplies to India’s agricultural sector.
 
Among the basket, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore rose the most, rallying over 14 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹894. Second biggest gainer Madras Fertilisers spiked 10.7 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹72. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers shares gained 7.5 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹128 apiece. Shares of Paradeep Phosphates and National Fertilisers gained 7.3 per cent and 7.1 per cent respectively. 
 
The fertilisers stocks demonstrated strong buying interest despite weaker sentiment in the domestic equity market. As of 11:07 AM, Nifty 50 was down 0.34 per cent to 24,136.80, at intra-day, the benchmark index declined 0.42 per cent to 24,115.45. Similarly, BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent to 77,178.06 at the same time, and intra-day the 30-stock index was down 0.31 per cent to 77,178.06.
 
 
The development follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments made on Monday during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that Moscow is willing to increase its fertiliser supplies to India.
 
The Russian President noted that bilateral trade between the two countries increased in the first half of 2026, after a decline in 2025.

Also Read

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 100 pts, Nifty around 24,150; Hindustan Copper shares fall 7%

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, West Asia crisis, asset quality, RBI, forex losses, Q4FY26, Indian banks, geopolitical impact

ICICI Bank, SBI: Foreign brokerages pick winners in the Indian banking pack

Shankesh Jewellers share price

Shankesh Jewellers shares list at 11% premium, beat expectations

A Vodafone Idea Ltd. store in Mumbai, India

Vodafone Idea surges 5% in weak market on huge volume; here's why

Ceigall India gains 5% after winning ₹705-crore Arunachal road project

Ceigall India gains 5% after winning ₹705-crore Arunachal road project

 
Jaishankar began his two-day official visit to Moscow on Sunday. He cochaired the 27th session of the India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation, with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.
 
According to the Russian news agency Interfax, Putin said during the meeting that, “One of these issues – not just fuel – is the supply of mineralisers (fertilisers). We are doing everything we can to resolve the issue for Indian farmers, for agriculture; we are increasing these exports and are prepared to continue doing so“
   
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

More From This Section

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, West Asia crisis, asset quality, RBI, forex losses, Q4FY26, Indian banks, geopolitical impact

ICICI Bank, SBI: Foreign brokerages pick winners in the Indian banking pack

TCS share price

TCS reverses early gains, down 1%: What deal with Porsche means for company

Sunshine Pictures share price

Sunshine Pictures shares make decent debut, list at 10% premium

Hindustan Copper OFS

Hindustan Copper cracks 7% as govt OFS opens; floor price at 10% discount

V-Mart Retail among top 3 stock picks by Geojit Investments for near term

Hindustan Zinc among top 3 stock picks by Geojit Investments for near term

Topics : Deepak Fertilisers & Chemicals potash fertilisers fertiliser companies Stock Market Today stock market trading Nifty 50 Markets Sensex Nifty Markets Industry Report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 11:25 AM IST