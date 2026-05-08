FIFA world cup, stock market crash, economic woes: What does history say?

The FIFA World Cup may be the world’s biggest sporting event, but for host nations, it has often doubled as an economic turning point. The tournament has often reshaped more than footballing fortunes, leaving behind economic consequences for host nations and, at times, the global economy itself.

Driven by a host of factors, on average the GDP (gross domestic product) growth of host nations saw a 0.4 percentage point (pp) increase following each World Cup tournament between 1994 and 2014, suggests a report from BofA Securities. CLICK HERE FOR GRAPHIC

However, hosting the FIFA World Cup, or even the announcement of the host country name often coincided with major booms, busts, and big events, the report said.

Mexico, for instance, the BofA Securities note said, hosted the FIFA world cup in 1986 and the event coincided with the Latin America debt crisis between 1982 and 1989.

Brazil hosted the FIFA World Cup in 2014 and the announcement for the host city was made in October 2007, which was followed by crude oil prices hitting an all-time high in 2008.

West Asia war

And FIFA world cup 2026 that starts in June 2026 across the United States (US), Mexico and Canada is no different. The announcement for the venue, according to BofA Securities note, was made in 2018.

While the US has seen an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology boom since then, the event in June 2026 is being hosted against a challenging backdrop of West Asia war between the US and Iran that began in February 2026 and triggered a stock market crash globally.

Crude oil prices, too, scaled peaks as a result, rising from around $65 a barrel (bbl) pre-war to hit a high of over $125/bbl in the last few months.

Precious metals (gold and silver), on the other hand, saw their prices crash as the US dollar index gained strength.

Economic impact

Meanwhile, a FIFA–WTO study estimates the 2026 World Cup could generate $80.1 billion in global output, add $40.9 billion to global GDP, and support around 824,000 jobs.

"For the US alone, the estimated impacts are $30.5 billion in output, $17.2 billion in GDP, and nearly 185,000 jobs, underscoring how global sports increasingly intersect with economic growth, technology & finance," the BofA Securities note said.

Accumulated air miles of all the people travelling to watch the games could reach 3x the distance between Earth and the edge of our solar system, profiting airlines. Some of the other sectors, BofA Securities said that are best positioned to benefit from World Cup include beverages, sportswear, restaurants, broadcasting, social media, and online betting.

According to reports, 1.5 billion people watched the 2022 World Cup final; and total engagement at the 2026 tournament is forecast to exceed 6 billion.

"With 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 host cities, the FIFA tournament in 2026 is projected to engage more than 6 billion people—around three-quarters of the world’s population. Attendance is expected to reach 6.5 million fans, almost double the previous record," the note said.

Adding: "The 16 host cities together represent $11 trillion in GDP, around 130 million people, and 33 million international visitors annually. Historically, host nations experienced an average 0.4pp lift in GDP growth in the year following the tournament."

High stakes

Prediction markets expect France to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026. France, according to the BofA Securities note, ranks above England, Argentina, Germany, Spain and Brazil as the most favourite.

"As of April 2026, $780m had been staked on this on Polymarket alone, with France priced the most likely 2026 World Cup winner, climbing from third favourite just a month ago to outright market leader, overtaking their closest prices rivals Spain," the BofA Securities note said. CLICK HERE FOR GRAPHIC

The 2018 Russia world cup, however, remains the highest grossing betting revenue at $159 billion, BofA said. But with the increased tournament size, increasing online betting, deregulation and rise of prediction markets could see 2026 the highest grossing bets staked on the tournament, particularly in the US, where total bet/trading projected to reach $5.9 billion (versus $1.8 billion in Qatar 2022) per bookies.com, $2.7 billion of which expected from prediction markets.