FII ownership falls to 17-year low as domestic investors strengthen grip

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) strengthened their dominance in Indian equities, as systematic retail participation offset sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). FPI ownership in NSE-listed companies dropped by 74 bps Q-o-Q to a 17-year low of 15.1 per cent, driven by quarterly net sales of $15.1 billion. In contrast, domestic mutual funds (DMFs) expanded their stake for the 12th consecutive quarter to a record 11.6 per cent, supported by monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows averaging ₹31,283 crore (+16.5 per cent Y-o-Y). Total DII share rose to 19.5 per cent, maintaining its lead over FPI ownership for the seventh consecutive quarter, with the widest spread recorded since 2001.

Direct and indirect retail ownership combined reached a record 19.3 per cent. Broad market gains expanded household equity wealth by ₹12.2 lakh crore, bringing total individual holdings to ₹90.3 lakh crore (a 31.7 per cent CAGR since March 2020). Institutional allocations continued moving lower down the market-cap spectrum, reducing overall Nifty 50 exposure to 56.1 per cent as funds shifted towards mid- and small-cap opportunities, while financials remained the top overweight sector for both FPIs and DMFs.

Between September 2023 and June 2026, foreign institutional investors (FIIs/FPIs) recorded the sharpest decline in free-float ownership among all key non-promoter stakeholders in the Nifty 50, dropping 7.8 percentage points from 43.2 per cent to 35.4 per cent. This multi-year downtrend was capped by a sequential drop of 137 bps in the June 2026 quarter alone, bringing FPI free-float market share to multi-decade lows.

Despite this broader retreat from Indian large-caps, FIIs maintained a highly selective sector focus, holding an outsized overweight stance in financials at 39.9 per cent of their allocation (+288 bps versus index weight) and communication services (+239 bps), while remaining heavily underweight in consumer staples (-243 bps) and industrials (-131 bps). Their systemic sell-off was steadily absorbed by domestic mutual funds, whose Nifty 50 free-float share expanded from 17.3 per cent to 24.4 per cent (+69 bps Q-o-Q) over the same timeframe.