FIIs build aggressive Nifty shorts; sell 76k Lots in 4 trading days

Long-short ratio

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been aggressive sellers in the index futures segment in the last four trading sessions between May 26 and June 01, with their selling totaling ₹14,261.41 crore across Nifty, Bank Nifty, Fin Nifty, Nifty MidCap and Nifty Next 50 indexes, shows NSE data.Other than the quantum, the velocity (short span of time) of the sell-off is worth noting. The amount of sell-off on consecutive days in index futures is the second highest compared to the ₹17,294 crore sell-off way back in October - November 2025, which took up to 12 trading days, data shows.Amid the selling spree in F&O, FIIs net sold a total of 91,041 contracts (Lots) of index futures, including net sales of 70,315 Lots in the last three trading sessions, since the start of the June series.This resulted in an addition of 76,209 contracts (Lots) on the sell side in Nifty futures alone, including 57,429 Lots in the last three trading sessions, since the start of the June series, shows data.For FIIs, the 'India story', according to Nandish Shah, deputy vice-president at HDFC Securities, is not yet over despite headwinds such as high crude oil prices, uncertainty surrounding monsoons, relative valuations of the Indian markets versus peers and pressure on corporate earnings.“FIIs have been selling at every available opportunity in the cash and futures segments. They find Korea, Taiwan, Japan markets more attractive given the relative valuation and the availability of artificial intelligence (AI)-related plays. Nifty may underperform its peers in the next three months. The upside is capped at around 24,800 levels. On the downside, it can slip to 22,200 levels in the next three months in case of any negative surprises,” Shah said.Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index declined 2.2 per cent in the last three days, and up to 2.7 per cent in the last four trading sessions. In doing so, the Nifty dropped below its key moving averages - the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages on the daily chart.Momentum oscillators, according to Sudeep Shah, head – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, also indicate a weak bias.“The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped to 40, indicating weakening momentum, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator continues to signal a bearish setup, with the DI- line widening its lead over the DI+, highlighting the strong dominance of sellers,” explains Shah of SBI Securities.He expects Nifty to seek immediate support in the 23,100–23,050 zone. Any move below this, he believes can see the index fall towards 22,950 and then 22,800 levels. “On the upside, 23,350–23,400 zone will act as an immediate resistance," he said.FIIs' long-short ratio in Nifty futures dipped to a near three-month low at 0.11 – meaning FIIs now hold 89 per cent of the open positions, or roughly more than 9 out of every 10 open positions on the short-side (sell side) of trade.The long-short ratio is calculated based on the number of open positions on the buy side of trade versus sell side. At the current levels, this ratio is at the lowest point since the start of the US-Iran war in February 2026. At its highest point, this ratio had reached 0.29 on April 21 when the Nifty quoted at 24,577 levels, shows NSE F&O data.In comparison, retail investors' long-short ratio is at the highest point in two months, at 2.96 implying the presence of 3 long bets in index futures for every short trade. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) and Proprietors' long-short ratio stood at 2.02 and 1.42, respectively."FII’s long-short ratio slipped below the 10-per cent mark, declining to 9.69 per cent on June 1 from 11.98 per cent on May 29. Notably, a short build-up has been witnessed in index futures over the last three sessions, indicating increasing bearish bets," Sudeep said.