FIIs cover shorts, net buy ₹4,711 cr index futures on Tue; a 4-month record
According to the NSE F&O data, FIIs net bought 28,587 contracts of Nifty futures on Tuesday, lowering open interest by 13.3% to 1.87 lakh contracts. Analysts flag short covering.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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FIIs in short-covering modeAmid Tuesday's near 400-point rally on the Nifty, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) seemed to have covered some short bets in index futures, analysts believe. The Nifty 50 index ended at 23,811 on Tuesday, gaining 370 points. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) derivatives data, FIIs net bought index futures worth ₹4,711.31 crore on Tuesday. Data shows FIIs net bought index futures totalling 30,442 contracts, of which Nifty futures accounted for 28,587 contracts. In doing so, FIIs' open interest (OI) in Nifty futures declined by 13.3 per cent from 2.16 lakh contracts on the preceding day to 1.87 lakh contracts on Tuesday. Dharmesh Bhatt, Head-Derivatives Research at Systematix Institutional reckons that FIIs covered index shorts in size, marking their largest short-covering activity in weeks and turning the November-series signal bullish for the first time. FII short covering is reinforcing the bullish setup, while the November-series positioning has shifted meaningfully in favour of the bulls, Bhatt said. "The hedge stance is now at its lightest level in the series. The expiry roll also reduced both option books, with put longs declining more than put shorts, indicating a reduction in downside protection," he explained. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
FIIs index futures buy highest in 4 months; here's what history showsFIIs' net purchase of index futures worth ₹4,711 crore in a single trading session on Tuesday is the highest in nearly four months. NSE F&O data shows, FIIs net bought index futures to the tune of ₹5,392.98 crore on July 17, and a total of ₹7,828.04 crore in three successive days from July 15-17. This time around, FIIs net bought index futures worth ₹5,824.47 crore in the last two straight trading sessions. Interestingly, historical data shows that prior to FIIs covering short bets in index futures, the Nifty rallied 1.9 per cent or 452 points in the preceding 7 trading days. Whereas, this time around, the index surged 5.4 per cent or 1,211 points in the preceding 7 days. Further, in the following 5 days post July 17 short-covering, the Nifty declined 2.3 per cent or 567 points, shows data. Will history repeat itself?
Nifty outlook: Here's what technical analyst expectShrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Neo flags that technically, after a strong gap-up opening on Tuesday, the market maintained its positive momentum throughout the day. The index formed a bullish candle on the daily charts and maintained a higher-bottom formation, supporting a further uptrend from current levels. The analyst sees support for the Nifty around 23,650-23,600 levels. Chouhan reckons that as long as the index trades above these levels, bullish sentiment is likely to continue. On the upside, he expects a rally towards 23,950–24,000.
Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money highlights that the Nifty moved above its 20-day, 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) and is now approaching its 200-day EMA, placed around 23,904. The analyst sees immediate resistance positioned near the crucial 24,000-mark, above which he expects a push towards 24,200. The near-term market outlook remains positive as long as the index holds above the 23,600–23,500 zone, says Ponmudi. On similar lines, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities pegs 24,200 as the next upside target for the Nifty, and key support at 23,600. "The formation of unfilled opening upside gaps in the last couple of sessions coincides with bullish runaway gaps which are considered as uptrend continuation pattern," explains Shetti.
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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 8:41 AM IST