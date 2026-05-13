FIIs net sold Nifty futures for 8 straight days; OI up 41%; shows F&O data

Road ahead for Nifty?

F&O stock actions v/s OI

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been net sellers of Nifty futures for the last eight straight trading sessions, shows the NSE futures & options (F&O) data.According to the F&O data, FIIs have net sold 69,369 contracts of Nifty futures since April 30 till date. Overall, FIIs net sold index futures contracts (mix of Nifty, Bank Nifty among others) worth ₹10,254 crore in the last eight days.In the process, FII open interest (OI) in Nifty futures increased by 41 per cent to 2.28 lakh contracts, while the NSE Nifty 50 index declined by 3.3 per cent in the same period.Amid the Nifty fall, market analysts have flagged that the overall sentiment has now turned cautious, with risks of further losses mounting.From a derivatives perspective, Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities highlights that the Nifty Put-Call-Ratio (PCR) stands near 0.71, indicating a cautious-to-negative undertone in the market.Option data shows aggressive call writing around 23,800–24,000, capping immediate upside momentum, while put writing near 23,200–23,000 is acting as the nearest support base, said the analyst."Overall, the Nifty has entered a volatile corrective phase, and as long as it sustains below the 20-DEMA and the 23,800 resistance zone, a sell-on-rise strategy remains favourable," Dhameja explains.The analyst cautions that a decisive follow-through below 23,320 could accelerate downside momentum towards 23,000–22,900.Echoing a similar bearish sentiment, Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President at HDFC Securities highlights that technically, Nifty is now placed below its 10-, 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-Day Exponential Moving Averages (DEMAs), signalling a broad-based bearish trend across multiple time frames.Shah flags that the earlier support level of 23,800 is now expected to act as a resistance on any pullback. On the downside, he sees immediate support placed near 23,100, which coincides with the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the prior up move from 22,182 to 24,601.Amid the last two-day fall, NSE F&O data shows that 4 stocks have seen a rise in OI alongside a decline in underlying price. Dalmia Bharat and Kalyan Jewellers dipped 3 per cent and 12 per cent in the last two days, while the OI rose around 18 per cent for each of the stock.Similarly, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Bharti Airtel witnessed up to 13 per cent and 12 per cent jump in OI, while the stocks slipped 6 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.