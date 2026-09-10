FIIs' Nifty OI at 5-mth high amid ₹14,477 cr index futures sell-off in Sep
The pace at which FIIs have added short bets in index futures accelerated in the last three trading sessions, says Dharmesh Bhatt, Head-Derivatives Research at Systematix Institutional Research.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been net sellers in every single-day of the September futures & options (F&O) series. According to the NSE derivatives data, FIIs net sold index futures worth ₹14,477.39 crore in the 11 trading sessions thus far. In the process, FIIs' total exposure in index futures rose by 52.8 per cent or 1.22 lakh contracts to 3.54 lakh contracts as of Wednesday, September 09. Of this, Nifty futures account for 76.2 per cent of the total open interest (OI); the balance is in Bank Nifty, Nifty MidCap and others. According to data, Nifty futures OI stands around 2.70 lakh - the highest since April 13, 2026.
What does the FIIs OI suggest?According to Dharmesh Bhatt, Head-Derivatives Research at Systematix Institutional Research since the September series opened on August 25 (net short 1,84,227), FIIs added roughly 54,200 contracts of net shorts, and the pace picked up in the last three sessions (net short rose 11,500 on Sep 07, then 14,700 on Sep 8-9). Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index plunged 3.7 per cent or 903 points in the same period. "Per the validated framework, FII index-futures change is the strongest single signal here and it reads unambiguously bearish when shorts are being added at an accelerating clip, which is exactly what's happening," explains Bhatt. Further, the analyst notes that FIIs' short-long ratio in index futures stands at 8:1, suggesting that FIIs have also been adding longs. In comparison, retail participants are holding more than 5 long bets for every short position in index futures. On the positive side, Bhatt highlights that the last time FII net-short positioning got this stretched, the Nifty found a floor almost exactly there before rallying into July. According to the NSE data, the last time (April 13) Nifty OI reached this high, the index gained 3.1 per cent in the following five trading sessions.
Key levels to watch out for on NiftyGoing ahead, Bhatt reckons that the Nifty may test support around 23,379, which is the May 12 swing low, and then possibly dip to 23,123, which is the June 8 swing low. On the upside, the analyst sees key resistance around 23,767 (July low, now overhead since the price closed below it), then 24,055 (August low) and 24,334 (Sep series open). "A slide through 23,123 with FIIs still net adding shorts would be the more concerning combination; a stabilization above 23,379 alongside any slowdown in the pace of fresh shorting would be the first sign of the selling pressure easing," Bhatt adds.
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Topics : Nifty futures Nifty F&O derivatives trading Market technicals stock markets F&O Strategies NSE Nifty technical analysis
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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 10:14 AM IST