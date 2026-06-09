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Home / Markets / News / Fino Payments Bank jumps 10% on releasing May business update

Fino Payments Bank jumps 10% on releasing May business update

Fino Payments Bank has reported its business performance for May 2026, highlighting robust growth in deposit accounts and loan referrals

Fino Payments Bank share

Fino Payments Bank

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

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Fino Payments Bank shares jumped 10.1 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹141 per share. The stock was in demand after the company released its May business update.
 
At 11:38 AM, Fino Payments Bank’s share price pared some gains and was up 8.16 per cent at ₹138.45 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 73,591.03.
 
Fino Payments Bank has reported its business performance for May 2026, highlighting robust growth in deposit accounts and loan referrals, even as transaction throughput moderated due to the ongoing ecosystem shift from cash to UPI.
 
 
The bank opened approximately 2.9 lakh new deposit accounts in May 2026, up 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reflecting expanding customer reach. Average total deposits stood at approximately ₹2,762 crore, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y. Digitally active customers grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to approximately 62.6 lakh, while FinoPay active customers rose 22 per cent Y-o-Y to approximately 7.2 lakh. 

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Loan referral disbursals surged to approximately ₹210 crore in May 2026 — approximately 2.9x the ₹73 crore recorded in May 2025, reflecting 186 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The bank said its focus continues to be on sourcing secured loan assets for its referral business, which supports its long-term vision of transitioning to a small finance bank (SFB).
 
Transaction throughput declined 48 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,546 crore from ₹4,863 crore in May 2025, primarily due to the broader ecosystem shift from cash to UPI and a focus on higher-quality, more transacting merchants. B2B digital throughput declined to nil from ₹3,527 crore a year ago, as the bank reassesses key product features alongside a broader strategic risk recalibration of the segment.
 
The bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Ezee.ai to build a lending ecosystem — a significant step toward its SFB transition, backed by a Finacle-based core banking and lending management system. The bank is also strengthening its merchant network and augmenting technology and resources as it progresses toward the SFB transition.  

Outlook

Fino Payments Bank said it remains focused on deposit mobilisation, customer acquisition through physical and digital platforms, improving digital engagement, and enhancing customer experience. The bank's SFB implementation journey is on track with complementary technology, infrastructure, and resource augmentation.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

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