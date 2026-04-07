Fino Payments Bank share price jumps 6% on strong Q4FY26 update

Fino Payments Bank share price today: Shares of Fino Payments Bank surged over 6 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after the company announced its business update for the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26).

The stock opened higher at ₹127.49 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹132.34. As of 9:30 AM, the shares were trading 4.5 per cent higher at ₹128.85.

Fino Payments Bank Q4 update The rally came despite a weak broader market sentiment, weighed down by geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump issued fresh threats to Iran over reopening the Strait of Hormuz . In contrast to Fino Payments Bank shares, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.5 per cent.

In an exchange filing, Fino Payments Bank said that it saw strong momentum in loan referrals in Q4, with 96 per cent growth over the preceding quarter (Q3FY26). It said that the disbursements reached ₹600 crore through partner institutions.

Fino Payments Bank said that 0.7 million new bank accounts opened in Q4FY26 and the total customer base reached to 17.5 million. The

It reported highest-ever quarterly renewal income of ₹62.2 crore and deposits peaked at ₹2,950+ crore in the quarter (all-time high).

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Fino Payments Bank is a financial solutions and services provider, with a market capitalisation of more than ₹1,000 crore.

Fino Payments Bank stock: Analyst view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research), Prithvi Finmart, said that Fino Payments Bank has seen a sharp sell-off after breaking the key support near ₹200. The stock found some stability around ₹110 last week and has started to recover gradually.

"This bounce may continue towards the 20-day moving average in the ₹140–144 zone. However, the overall trend still remains weak, and selling pressure is likely to emerge at higher levels," the analyst said, while advising staying away from the counter as the broader trend is still negative. Fino Payments Bank's SFB conversion

Fino Payments Bank has been actively building its credit distribution capabilities as part of its long-term strategy towards becoming a Small Finance Bank (SFB). It has already partnered with leading NBFCs to act as a sourcing partner, particularly in underserved rural markets.

Notably, Fino Payments Bank had in December last year received Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) in-principle approval to convert into a Small Finance Bank. Fino Payments Bank, backed by marquee investors including ICICI Group, BPCL, Blackstone, LIC among others, had processed ₹3.6 lakh crore in transactions at the end of third quarter. Fino Payments Bank in a statement said that the "growing credit potential within the ecosystem lays the foundation for its SFB journey ahead."Fino Payments Bank, backed by marquee investors including ICICI Group, BPCL, Blackstone, LIC among others, had processed ₹3.6 lakh crore in transactions at the end of third quarter.