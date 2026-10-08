Fino Payments Bank share price rallies 17% after Q2 business update

Fino Payments Bank share price today: Fino Payments Bank shares today snapped a three-day losing streak to rally 17 per cent following the release of its second quarter (Q2FY27) business update.

The counter opened sharply higher at ₹134 on the NSE, up 4.5 per cent, and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹150.40.

As of 11:30 AM, Fino Payments Bank shares were trading 13 per cent higher at ₹145.65, significantly outperforming the broader markets. More than 16 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE.

Fino Payments Bank Q2 business update

For the September quarter, Fino Payments Bank reported an increase in Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) base to 1.91 crore.

The loan referral disbursals rose by 223 per cent to ₹278 crore in September from ₹86 crore a year earlier.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, drops 600 pts, Nifty breaks 22,400; Brent rises 2% The bank’s average total deposits increased 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,794 crore from ₹2,480 crore a year ago. Renewal income also grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹28 crore in the three-month quarter ended on September 30, from ₹23.3 crore in the same period a year ago.

The digitally active customers rose 13 per cent Y-o-Y to 64.9 lakh, while FinoPay active customers increased 12 per cent to 8.1 lakh.

However, the number of accounts opened fell 17 per cent Y-o-Y to 2.45 lakh in Q2FY27 from 2.95 lakh in Q2FY26. Transaction business throughput declined 10 per cent to ₹3,469 crore.

The cash management services (CMS) segment throughput rose 10 per cent YoY to ₹6,918 crore.

Fino Payments Bank stock: Technical view

Harish Jujarey, AVP head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that after a steep correction of more than 30 per cent from its July highs, Fino Payments Bank stock found support near the upward-sloping trendline around ₹125. In today’s session, the stock jumped more than 13 per cent and broke above its short-term falling trendline resistance.