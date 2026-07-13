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Home / Markets / News / Fino Payments Bank zooms 13% on strong June business update

Fino Payments Bank zooms 13% on strong June business update

Fino Payments Bank share price jumped 13 per cent on Monday after the company announced its business performance for June.

Fino Payments Bank June Business Update

Fino Payments Bank (Image: Company website)

Akshat Ayush New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

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Shares of Fino Payments Bank jumped 13 per cent on Monday after the company announced its business performance for June. The company said that it witnessed strong growth in loan disbursals and new accounts as it prepares for its proposed transition to a small finance bank.
 
As of 1:50 PM, the stock was trading at ₹153, up 13 per cent over its previous close of ₹135.40. A total of 27 million shares of the company changed hands for a value of ₹412.99 crore, according to NSE data.
 
In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 0.14 per cent at 24,240.
 
 
The stock price has jumped 12.43 per cent in the last one month, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which has gained 2.43 per cent in the same period, data showed.
 
Fino Payments Bank stated that its core liability segment has sustained strong growth in June. The bank opened over 3.1 lakh accounts in the last month, recording a 31 per cent rise Y-oY, taking its total account numbers to 1.8 crore.

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Further, the bank's FinoPay mobile app recorded a 38 per cent rise in active users, bringing the total to 8.4 lakh from 6.1 lakh in June last year.
 
According to the update, FinoPay's loan referral business segment saw a 3.5x or 253 per cent increase in referral loan disbursals to around ₹240 crore. The referral business is a pilot for the company's proposed Small Finance Bank.
 
This, the update said, highlights the company's "strong credit potential within its customer ecosystem and supports the Bank’s long-term lending strategy."
 
In December 2025, Fino became the first payments bank to get an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to transition into an SFB.
 
The shift in the payments ecosystem from cash to UPI and focus on higher quality, more transacting merchants, as per the update, has resulted in a decline in payments processed by the bank. The throughput fell 35 per cent in June 2026 Y-o-Y, as per the update. However, the rate of decline has slowed down compared to previous months.
 

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

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