Monday, March 16, 2026 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Fino Payments Bank shares hits record low; stock plunges nearly 20%

Fino Payments Bank shares hits record low; stock plunges nearly 20%

Fino Payments Bank shares slumped 19.5 per cent in trade on the BSE, touching an all-time low at ₹136 per share and hovering near its 20 per cent lower circuit

Fino Payments Bank share price

Fino Payments Bank shares

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fino Payments Bank shares slumped 19.5 per cent in trade on the BSE, touching an all-time low at ₹136 per share and hovering near its 20 per cent lower circuit. At 12:45 PM, Fino Payments’ share price was trading 16.15 per cent lower at ₹141.75. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 74,588.55. 
 
The selling on the counter came amid reports suggesting that goods and services tax intelligence (DGGI) may soon recommend an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into online gaming transactions connected with Fino Payments Bank Ltd.  However, the company in a clarification, said, “This is non-factual and speculative. As consistently disclosed, the bank is currently not subject to any investigation by any authority other than the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (“DGGI”), Hyderabad, in connection with this matter.”
 
 
It also clarified that as previously disclosed, the ongoing investigation by the DGGI pertains to certain program manager(s) and merchants associated with multiple banks, including the bank and not to the GST compliance of the bank itself.
 
On a clarification regarding court proceedings, the company said that the rejection of bail by the court is a completely incorrect reference in the media article.  ALSO READ: Top Gainer  |  Top Loser  |  Stocks to Watch today | Stock Market LIVE
 
Further, the bank reiterated that it does not directly or indirectly engage in or promote any gaming or betting activities through any platform, website or channel.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 16, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex choppy in volatile trade; realty stocks weigh; SMIDs underperforms

adani power energy sector

Adani Power shares rise 5% after securing 1,600 MW MSEDCL supply contract

Polycab, Polycab India share price today

Analysts remain bullish on Polycab despite near-term pressure; here's why

Poonawalla Fincorp Gold Loan

Poonawalla Fincorp gains as Motilal Oswal sees 37% upside; stock up 3%

Dabur share price

Motilal Oswal stays 'Neutral' on Dabur amid geopolitical risks; trims EPS

 
On February 27, 2026, Fino Payments Bank had reported that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rishi Gupta, was arrested under the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) and the state GST Act, 2017.
 
The lender clarified that the investigation by the Director General of GST Intelligence was related to the programme manager(s) associated with multiple banks, including Fino Payments Bank and not related to GST compliance of the Bank itself.
 
Programme managers, it said, were the entities who source merchants for the Bank for UPI transactions. The lender is compliant with all regulations relating to the payment of GST. 
 
The lender also clarified that its programme manager and merchant onboarding processes were in line with the regulatory requirements. Further, the onboarding was being done by the concerned business and relevant teams instead of the managing director or CEO. As part of the onboarding checks, one of the preconditions is that merchants, who are referred by programme managers, need to have an existing banking relationship with other banks to facilitate the UPI transactions.
 

More From This Section

Market strategy: Where to invest amid Iran war concerns?

Operation 'Epic Churn': Kotak Equities' advise amid Iran war market crash

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Citi cuts Nifty year-end target to 27,000 on oil shock, West Asia war risks

Nifty Bank down 11% since West Asia war

Nifty Bank down 11% since West Asia war; SBI, HDFC Bk lose over ₹1 trn each

Seamec share price

Seamec shares jump 7% on ₹410 crore vessel O&M order from ONGC

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank erodes ₹1.2 trn mcap; stock hits 52-week low, down 12% in month

Topics : Fino Payments Bank Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayWest Bengal DA NewsTejas Network Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayIDBI Bank ShareGold OutlookSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewOscars 2026 Winners Full ListPersonal Finance