Fino Payments Bank shares hits record low; stock plunges nearly 20%

Fino Payments Bank shares slumped 19.5 per cent in trade on the BSE, touching an all-time low at ₹136 per share and hovering near its 20 per cent lower circuit. At 12:45 PM, Fino Payments’ share price was trading 16.15 per cent lower at ₹141.75. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 74,588.55.

The selling on the counter came amid reports suggesting that goods and services tax intelligence (DGGI) may soon recommend an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into online gaming transactions connected with Fino Payments Bank Ltd. However, the company in a clarification, said, “This is non-factual and speculative. As consistently disclosed, the bank is currently not subject to any investigation by any authority other than the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (“DGGI”), Hyderabad, in connection with this matter.”

It also clarified that as previously disclosed, the ongoing investigation by the DGGI pertains to certain program manager(s) and merchants associated with multiple banks, including the bank and not to the GST compliance of the bank itself.

ALSO READ: Top Gainer | Top Loser | Stocks to Watch today | Stock Market LIVE On a clarification regarding court proceedings, the company said that the rejection of bail by the court is a completely incorrect reference in the media article.

Further, the bank reiterated that it does not directly or indirectly engage in or promote any gaming or betting activities through any platform, website or channel.

On February 27, 2026, Fino Payments Bank had reported that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rishi Gupta, was arrested under the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) and the state GST Act, 2017.

The lender clarified that the investigation by the Director General of GST Intelligence was related to the programme manager(s) associated with multiple banks, including Fino Payments Bank and not related to GST compliance of the Bank itself.

ALSO READ: Nifty Bank down 11% since West Asia war; SBI, HDFC Bk lose over ₹1 trn each Programme managers, it said, were the entities who source merchants for the Bank for UPI transactions. The lender is compliant with all regulations relating to the payment of GST.

The lender also clarified that its programme manager and merchant onboarding processes were in line with the regulatory requirements. Further, the onboarding was being done by the concerned business and relevant teams instead of the managing director or CEO. As part of the onboarding checks, one of the preconditions is that merchants, who are referred by programme managers, need to have an existing banking relationship with other banks to facilitate the UPI transactions.