The stock opened nearly 6 per cent higher at ₹188.60 and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹200.40.

Today's move marked the seventh consecutive session of gains for the counter. As of 11:30 AM, the Finolex Industries stock was trading 8.4 per cent higher at ₹193 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with 22 million shares changing hands.

The rally also made Finolex Industries the top gainer on the Nifty Microcap 250 index , where it is a constituent. In comparison, the broader Nifty 50 index was up about 0.3 per cent.

Its revenue improved by 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,314 in Q4FY26, primarily due to better realisation. The company had reported a revenue of ₹1,172 crore in Q4FY25.

Ebitda for the reporting quarter stood at ₹332 crore compared to ₹171 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Ebitda margin improved from 15 per cent to 25 per cent during the same period.

The company reported flattish volume during the quarter at 101,772 MT vs 102,253 MT in the March quarter of FY25.

Meanwhile, the board of Finolex Industries has recommended a final dividend of ₹2 (100 per cent) per equity share of ₹2 each and a special dividend of ₹0.75 (37.50 per cent) per equity share of ₹2 each, aggregating to ₹2.75 (137.50 per cent) per equity share of ₹2 each for the year ended March 31, 2026.

The dividend is subject to deduction of tax, as applicable and approval of Members at the ensuing 45th Annual General Meeting. The company will inform the date of the AGM and the dividend payment date in due course.