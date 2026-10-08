Fintech stocks decline as MDR on UPI likely to be deferred to January 1

Shares of Indian fintech and digital payments companies fell sharply on Thursday after reports of a proposal to push back the merchant discount rate (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions to January 1, 2027, from the current start date of October 15.

Shares of One 97 Communications, which operates Paytm, fell as much as 10 per cent intraday before ending 5.42 per cent lower at ₹1,640 apiece. One MobiKwik Systems slid 8.47 per cent during the session and closed 4.57 per cent lower at ₹244.30, while Pine Labs dropped as much as 4.96 per cent before settling 4.39 per cent lower at ₹169.75.

An MDR is a levy paid by a merchant to the bank and payment company processing a digital transaction.

The return of MDR on UPI transactions, nearly seven years after it was scrapped, could generate ₹15,000–20,600 crore a year for India’s digital payments and banking ecosystem, according to brokerage estimates. A deferment would push part of that revenue back by about two and a half months.

The delay is aimed at keeping UPI payments free for merchants through the festive season, which runs until the year-end, amid pushback from retail traders’ associations.

Under the current proposals, a 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to peer-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above ₹2,000; it is capped at ₹300 on transactions valued above ₹75,000.

Certain categories, such as bill payments, fuel, education and others, have a flat fee of ₹5 on transactions over ₹2,000.

Consumers will not have to pay any MDR on UPI transactions.

UPI recorded a record average of 802 million transactions a day in September, with an average daily transaction value of ₹97,913 crore.

Transaction volume rose 22.6 per cent from a year earlier to 24.07 billion in September, from 19.63 billion a year earlier. The total value of transactions increased 18 per cent to ₹29.37 trillion from ₹24.89 trillion.

On a month-on-month basis, transaction volume fell 1.8 per cent from 24.51 billion in August, partly because September had 30 days compared with 31 in August. Transaction value declined 1.5 per cent to ₹29.37 trillion from ₹29.82 trillion.