Five companies to launch IPOs next week to raise over ₹7,400 crore

Five companies, including auto components maker Dhoot Transmission, Temasek-backed Shiprocket and Milky Mist Dairy Food, are set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) next week, with the combined issue size exceeding ₹7,400 crore.

The IPOs of point-of-care diagnostics firm Molbio Diagnostics and Dhoot Transmission will open for subscription on August 10, followed by Milky Mist Dairy Food on August 11.

Ecommerce enablement platform Shiprocket and engineering castings and alloy steel products manufacturer Behari Lal Engineering will open their public issues on August 12.

Together, the five companies are looking to raise around ₹7,443 crore through the public issues, making it a busy week for the primary market.

The IPO proceeds across the five companies will largely be used for business expansion, capital expenditure, debt repayment and other corporate purposes.

The maiden public offerings of KKR-backed LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures are currently open for subscription. With these issues, the number of companies launching their initial public offerings this year will rise to 47.

The primary market is also expected to see more activity in the coming weeks, with Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks, Gaja Capital-backed firm and Shankesh Jewellers, among other companies currently expected to announce their IPO price bands next week.

Dhoot Transmission has fixed a price band of ₹829-871 per share for its ₹3,067-crore IPO.

The issue consists of a fresh issue of up to ₹1,400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.91 crore shares by promoters BC Asia Investments XV Ltd, an entity of Bain Capital, and Mangalam Capital Private Ltd.

Molbio Diagnostics, backed by Temasek and Motilal Oswal Private Equity, has fixed a price band of ₹768-807 per share for its ₹ 904-940 crore IPO.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹200 crore and an OFS of up to 91.66 lakh shares.

After a five-year hiatus, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector investment arm of the World Bank Group, has invested ₹20 crore as an anchor investor in Goa-based Molbio Diagnostics, joining a host of marquee institutional investors betting on the point-of-care diagnostics company ahead of its public listing.

The investment marks IFC's return to India's mainboard IPO market after its June 2021 investment in Dodla Dairy, when it invested ₹10 crore as an anchor investor.

Separately, leading AIFs and institutional investors have acquired shares worth ₹160 crore in Molbio Diagnostics through secondary transactions at ₹807 per share, the upper end of the IPO price band.

360 ONE Asset invested Rs 30 crore, while 3P Investment Managers, Neo Alternative Asset Managers, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Susquehanna International Group invested ₹25 crore each. WhiteOak Capital Asset Management invested ₹20 crore and Motilal Oswal Asset Management ₹10 crore.

Milky Mist Dairy Food will launch its ₹1,553-crore IPO on August 11 at a price band of ₹133-140 per share. The issue includes a fresh issue of up to ₹1,428 crore and an OFS of up to ₹ 125 crore. The public issue is set to be the largest IPO by an Indian dairy company.

Shiprocket has fixed a price band of ₹92-97 per share for its ₹1,617.5-crore IPO. The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹ 885.50 crore and an OFS of up to ₹732 crore by existing shareholders, including Lightrock, Tribe Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures.

Behari Lal Engineering will launch its ₹302-crore IPO on August 12. The company has fixed a price band of ₹271-285 per share. The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹93 crore and an OFS of up to 73.20 lakh shares by existing shareholders.