FMCG Q1FY27 review: Marico, Nestle emerge as top picks as volumes recover

The FMCG sector delivered a stronger Q1FY27, with revenue growth accelerating to around 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 11 per cent in Q4FY26, according to analysts. The improvement was broad-based, while volume growth also showed signs of recovery.

Analysts highlighted improving rural demand, premiumisation and a gradual recovery in consumption as key positives, although rising input costs and the sustainability of volumes remain important monitorables. Marico, Nestlé, Tata Consumer and other companies were among the names that stood out across the commentary.

LKP Securities' research analyst Sandeep Abhange said that it was one of the stronger quarters for the FMCG sector in recent periods, with large, mid and small caps seeing an improvement in their performance. “HUL reported 10 per cent underlying sales growth with 5 per cent volume growth, while Marico delivered 11 per cent domestic volume growth, showing that consumption is improving beyond just pricing."

ALSO READ: Q1 earnings deliver positive surprise; has market priced in this optimism? Abhange added that the margin environment is manageable but increasingly mixed. Companies have been able to offset higher palm oil, crude-linked inputs and packaging costs through calibrated pricing, cost efficiencies and better product mix. “Marico's 25 per cent PAT growth despite input-cost volatility and Dabur's 60 bps margin improvement show that larger players are currently managing the pressure reasonably well. Moderating crude is a positive, but palm oil, edible oils and packaging remain risks, particularly for personal care and food companies,” he said.

Among other stocks, Tata Consumer and Dabur offer a balanced growth profile, while Mrs Bectors remains interesting on the back of its bakery and export opportunity, he added.

SBI Securities’ Sunny Agrawal said overall, the FMCG sector’s performance was fairly decent with stable volume growth. Most companies reported mid to high single-digit volume growth in 1QFY27, with companies like Marico and Tata Consumer Products reporting 11 per cent and 13 per cent volume growth for their India business, respectively.

However, he noted that “on the margins front, the quarter still managed to be supported by low-cost inventory while most companies indicated that Q2FY27 will see more pressure from increased input costs, especially on the packaging front.”

Pressure points & outlook

ALSO READ: IT sector Q1FY27 review: Tier-2 firms lead revenue growth amid soft demand Cost pressures and inventory cycles are creating some near-term volatility; companies are responding through calibrated price increases, premiumisation and cost efficiencies. Going forward, volume growth, gross margins, rural demand and the ability of companies to pass on higher input costs without affecting consumption would be the key monitorables, said Agrawal.

JM Financial’s Q1FY27 review suggests that rural markets continued to outperform urban markets, while calibrated price hikes and stable volumes supported the third consecutive quarter of double-digit sales growth.

The brokerage said gross margins came under pressure for several companies because of input-cost inflation, with GCPL and Jyothy Labs seeing the sharpest compression. However, lower advertising and promotion spending and tighter cost controls helped offset much of the pressure, keeping Ebitda margins broadly stable. JM Financial expects Nestlé, Marico, Honasa and Tata Consumer to sustain sales momentum and expand margins in FY27, while noting that demand elasticity, raw material volatility and a weak monsoon remain risks.

JM Financial expects the outlook to improve as the year progresses, with management commentary pointing to better FY27 growth and stronger H2FY27 compared with H1. It also expects healthy double-digit sales and EBITDA growth over FY26-28. Given sector valuations of around 48 times forward earnings, JM Financial believes there is limited room for execution misses and prefers companies with stronger earnings visibility, naming Marico, Nestlé, Honasa and HUL among its preferred stocks.