FMCG shares today

Share prices of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies were in focus, with the frontline stocks gaining up to 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade.

At 09:29 AM; the Nifty FMCG index , was the top gainer among sectoral indices up 1.5 per cent, as compared to 0.39 per cent rise on the Nifty 50.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Meanwhile, thus far in the calendar year 2026, the Nifty FMCG index underperformed the market and fell 13 per cent, as compared to 11 per cent decline in the Nifty 50, till Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Why are FMCG stocks in focus?

Looking ahead, the management of sector giant HUL anticipate the demand environment to remain stable over the medium-term. The management in the FY26 annual report said that they are watchful of the short-term volatility caused by the current geopolitical uncertainty. “We will closely monitor commodity and currency fluctuations, taking measured actions to preserve our price–value proposition while delivering robust end-to-end cost savings,” they said.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, India’s beverage category is emerging as a key growth driver for FMCG companies, with demand for coffee, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, protein drinks and low/no-sugar offerings significantly outpacing traditional food categories. The trend is being driven by younger consumers seeking convenience, health benefits and premium products, prompting companies to accelerate innovation and premiumisation efforts.

Nestlé India reported high double-digit growth in its beverages business, supported by rising coffee penetration and premiumisation, while Nescafé continued to gain market share and Nespresso expanded its presence in India. HUL witnessed double-digit growth in coffee, Horlicks and Boost, and expanded into protein-based RTD beverages.

Tata Consumer Products delivered 20 per cent growth in its coffee portfolio and 23 per cent growth in RTD beverages, driven by premium coffee formats, functional hydration products and newer categories such as kombucha, matcha teas and electrolyte drinks. Dabur India ’s Real Activ 100 per cent juice portfolio grew 26 per cent while its coconut water business more-than-doubled in Q4FY26, and low/nosugar products accounted for nearly 63 per cent of Varun Beverages ’ consolidated sales volume during the March quarter.

READ | Meesho gains 5% in trade amid heavy volume; Jefferies initiates 'Buy' According to reports, India’s beverage market is expected to grow from $17.2 billion in FY24 to $30 billion by FY30, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7 per cent, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Brokerages view on FMCG sector post Q4 results

FMCG companies under Equirus Securities coverage delivered 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in line with estimates; volume growth accelerated across Tata Consumer (+16 per cent), Jyothy Labs (+11 per cent), Marico (+9 per cent), GCPL (+8 per cent) and Dabur (+6 per cent). EBITDA growth 15 per cent YoY, +3 per cent above estimates; margin expansion remained modest amid emerging inflationary pressures and increased growth investments, the brokerage firm said in the Q4FY26 earnings review.

Q4FY26 can be considered as one of the strongest quarters for consumer staple and liquor companies with companies delivering sequential improvement in the volume growth and sequential improvement in the EBIDTA margins. Food companies continue to outperform home & personal care companies by registering double digit revenue growth during the quarter. Softening of raw material prices from its peak aided, the EBIDTA margins to witness good expansion on YoY basis in Q4FY26, analysts at ICICI Securities said in a special report.

Despite global uncertainties, subpar monsoon outlook and volatile commodity prices, the companies have given resilient outlook for FY27 with H2FY27 expected to be better compared with H1FY27, the brokerage firm said. =============================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.