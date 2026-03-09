FMCG stocks fall as rising commodity prices threaten margins: Nomura

FMCG stocks today: Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies declined in trade on Monday, March 9, as rising oil and other commodity prices pinched the sector.

The Nifty FMCG index slipped 2.4 per cent to an intraday low of 48,740.9 levels, dragged by Godrej Consumer Products, Radico Khaitan, Emami Ltd, United Breweries, Tata Consumer Products, Dabur, Britannia, United Spirits, and Hindustan Unilevel (HUL).

Analysts at Nomura have cautioned that rising commodity prices amid West Asia tensions could start weighing on margins of FMCG companies.

In a recent report, the brokerage highlighted that several key raw materials used by consumer companies turned “inflationary” towards the end of February and early March, snapping their largely stable trend in the earlier part of the quarter, as supplies became scare amid geopolitical disruptions in West Asia.

"Gross margins may continue to improve quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in Q4FY26 (due to late uptick in commodity prices), but delayed price hikes amidst weak demand could pressure margins in the near-term, likely Q1FY27," Nomura pointed out.

Uneven rise in commodity prices

Among the key commodities, Nomura noted that Brent crude oil prices have risen sharply in March, climbing about 13 per cent Q-o-Q and 11 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) amid the Iran-Israel-US war.

Crude derivatives, which are widely used in packaging materials such as HDPE, could lead to higher packaging costs for consumer companies.

That apart, palm oil futures have gained around 5 per cent driven by expectations of lower production due to severe flooding in Malaysia's Sabah region.

"India's higher reliance on imported edible oils, combined with the recent depreciation in the rupee, could amplify the impact for domestic companies," the brokerage added.

Among other inputs, Sunflower oil prices have jumped about 16 per cent sequentially, while milk prices have increased around 3 per cent month-on-month and 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), despite the ongoing flush season.

Prices of Soyabean oil are down 1 per cent M-o-M, but up 5 per cent Y-o-Y, and price of rice bran oil is down 2 per cent M-o-M, but up 7 per cent Y-o-Y.

Maize prices, Nomura said, have jumped in the last one week, which could weigh on companies such as Colgate Palmolive (India). Meanwhile, liquid paraffin prices remain elevated, up about 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 26 per cent year-on-year, potentially affecting personal care and hair oil manufacturers.

Margins may come under pressure

In this backdrop, analysts at Nomura warned that the recent uptick in commodity prices could begin to pressure margins across the sector.

While the brokerage noted that the impact may not be immediate as companies are still holding lower-cost inventories, sustained inflation in raw materials could start affecting margins from the April-June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27).

"While raw materials (RMs) are getting inflationary, the earlier/pre-Covid framework that inflation is good for larger players may not work in the current environment as demand is still recovering and volume growth is still below pre-Covid levels," Nomura wrote.

As a result, companies may find it difficult to pass on higher input costs through price hikes without hurting demand.

According to Nomura, price hikes usually come with a lag, which means companies may initially absorb higher costs, leading to margin pressure before passing on increases to consumers.

Commodity price hike: Which FMCG company will be affected?

The brokerage expects the impact of rising input costs to differ across companies depending on their product mix and raw-material exposure.

Nomura believes Marico, Tata Consumer Products and Dabur are likely to remain relatively resilient in the current raw material environment.

On the other hand, companies such as Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever and Colgate Palmolive (India) could face a greater impact from rising input costs. It expects moderate-to-low impact on Nestle India, and Britannia Industries.

Paint companies may also see higher cost pressures due to their exposure to crude-linked inputs.

Investment strategy and stock picks

Against this backdrop, Nomura advises investors to focus on companies that demonstrate strong execution, resilient demand, and pricing power.

The brokerage has investors should focus on companies that are delivering superior growth through product innovation, expanding distribution networks, and strengthening their premium portfolios.

Britannia Industries remains Nomura’s top pick in consumer staples, while Titan Company is its preferred stock in the consumer discretionary space.

Among other FMCG names, Nomura favours Marico, Tata Consumer Products and Godrej Consumer Products, citing favourable risk-reward and relatively strong business execution. ============= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.