FMCG stocks in demand: Nifty FMCG index up 1.7%; Nestle India, GCPL lead

FMCG stocks: The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is in focus today, with several stocks rising up to 3 per cent in trade. The Nifty FMCG index led the sectoral gainers, advancing 1.7 per cent by 10:40 AM.

Among the 15 constituents of the index, Nestle India and Godrej Consumer Products were the top performers, up 2.7 per cent each at ₹1,433,10 and ₹1,038, respectively. Other counters like Dabur, HUL, and Varun Beverages also gained more than 2 per cent to trade at ₹432, ₹2,161.60, and 519, respectively.

Britannia (₹5,204), Marico (₹851.05), Colgate Palmolive (₹2,026.80), United Spirits (1,367), Emami Limited (412.30) and United Breweries (1,353.10) were up in the range of 1 to 2 per cent. Other constituents like Britannia, ITC, Patanjali, and Tata Consumer Products were also trading in the green.

According to Aamar Deo Singh, senior VP & head of research at Angel One, most of the key concerns, including rising crude oil prices and monsoon-related worries, have already been priced in. As a result of the easing crude prices, several FMCG companies have deferred the price hikes. The sector, he said, is witnessing a pullback after a recent correction, indicating renewed buying interest.

"The rebound in FMCG stocks is largely driven by value buying as investor sentiment improves. With major macro concerns largely factored in, psychological fears among investors are easing, encouraging selective buying in beaten-down sectors," he said.

Aamar Deo, however, said that it is still early to turn decisively bullish on FMCG and that "investors should wait for the monsoon outcome and further confirmation of a sustained recovery."

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that GST 2.0 has boosted consumption, improved affordability, and supported overall growth in the FMCG sector.

On Nestle India, the brokerage has maintained a 'Neutral' stance for a target price of ₹1,400. It said that Nestle India saw a strong recovery in FY26, with revenue growth of 15 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by a rebound in volume growth.