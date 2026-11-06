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Home / Markets / News / F&O: Analyst recommends Bull spread strategy on Hero MotoCorp, PNB

F&O: Analyst recommends Bull spread strategy on Hero MotoCorp, PNB

Nandish Shah, deputy vice president, HDFC Securities, has recommended a bull spread strategy on Hero MotoCorp and Punjab National Bank.

F&O strategy stock today

F&O: Analyst recommends Bull spread strategy on Hero MotoCorp, PNB

Nandish Shah Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 8:12 AM IST

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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
 
Nandish Shah, deputy vice president, HDFC Securities
 
Bull spread strategy on Hero MotoCorp
 
Buy Hero Moto Corp (November 23 expiry) ₹5,600 CALL at ₹89 and simultaneously sell ₹5,700 CALL at ₹58
 
Lot size 150

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Maximum profit ₹10,350 if Hero MotoCorp closes at or above ₹5,700 on November 23 expiry.
 
Maximum loss ₹4,650 of Hero MotoCorp closes at or below ₹5,600 on November 23 expiry.
 
Breakeven point: ₹5,631
 
Risk reward ratio 1:2.23
 
Approx margin required: ₹29,000
 
Rationale:
 
- Short covering is seen in Hero Moto Corp Futures, with open interest falling alongside a 3 per cent rise in price.
 
 
- Short term trend is positive as stock price is placed above its 5 and 11 day EMA.
 
- Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily charts.
 
- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart, suggesting strength in stock.
 
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. ALSO READ: NSE, BSE to hold Diwali Muhurat Trading on Nov 8; check timings
 
Bull spread strategy on PNB
 
Buy PNB (November 23 expiry) ₹127 CALL at ₹2.90 and simultaneously sell ₹130 CALL at ₹1.70
 
Lot size 8,000
 
Maximum profit ₹14,400 if PNB closes at or above ₹130 on November 23 expiry.
 
Maximum loss ₹9,600 if PNB closes at or below ₹127 on Nov 23 expiry.
 
Breakeven point: ₹128.2
 
Risk reward ratio 1:1.5
 
Approx margin required: ₹1,87,000
 
Rationale:
 
- Long build-up was seen in PNB futures, with open interest rising alongside a 3 per cent rise in price.
 
- Short term trend is positive as stock price is placed above its 5 and 11 day EMA.
 
- Stock price has been forming higher top  higher bottom formation on the weekly charts.
 
- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart, suggesting strength in stock.
 
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
 

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Topics : Market technicals Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets PNB stock Hero MotoCorp

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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 7:46 AM IST