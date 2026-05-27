Food delivery metrics improve for Swiggy even as QC remains under pressure

Food delivery GOV beat the 18-20 per cent guidance range. There was 21 per cent Y-o-Y growth in monthly transacting users (MTU) to 18.3 million. Adjusted Ebitda grew 39.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹300 crore, with margins expanding 30 bps Q-o-Q to 3.3 per cent of GOV.

Swiggy’s medium-term guidance of 5 per cent adjusted Ebitda margin is unchanged. In qcom, only 7 dark stores were added (total count: 1,143), with estimates that the network can support twice current volumes. Swiggy is targeting ₹1 trillion NOV and 4-5 per cent adjusted Ebitda margin in 3.5-5 years. Growth may accelerate once stable breakeven is achieved in contribution margin.

In qcom, consolidation may lead to 2-3 large players in the medium term, and hence scale and good unit economics are crucial. Apart from Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart are currently expanding aggressively, so competitive intensity is high.

Swiggy’s qcom proposition is assortment-led, with focus on customer stickiness. Private-label products like Noice are driving the assortment strategy. The private-label portfolio is contribution-margin positive already.

MTU additions in qcom were the lowest in the last eight quarters, despite high marketing spends (total quarterly indirect expenses of ₹720 crore). Management says it is deliberately churning out low order-frequency, low-AOV (average order value) customers. The platform has seen a 50 per cent reduction in the share of lower-AOV orders in the mix.

Apart from contribution-margin breakeven, geographical and category expansion will be needed to hit ₹1 trillion GOV. The NOV-to-GOV ratio rose to 72 per cent in Q4FY26 from 69 per cent in Q3FY26, with a take rate improvement of 50 bps on GOV.

Capex in FY26 was high due to buildout of warehouses. Capex will moderate as the expansionary phase of warehousing is largely complete. There were continued investments in 99-Store, Toing, Bolt, and One BLCK, and these are helping drive differentiation. The company estimates 90 per cent of Indians are not Swiggy users due to pricing barriers, and Toing is trying to attract that cohort of users. However, it is too early to comment on Toing potentially cannibalising the parent app’s demand.

The LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) crisis has seen 0.5 per cent average hike by restaurants. Swiggy says it has looked to electric solutions to solve the LPG impact. Continued fuel price hikes could affect Ebitda, but sensitivity analysis suggests it can be managed. A doubling of current fuel costs would lead to 5-10 per cent Ebitda reduction, assuming no passthroughs. But second-order effects such as loss of demand could be more serious.

Food delivery (FD) growth rates are similar at 22-23 per cent. Zomato retains a better profitability profile with 4.4 per cent adjusted Ebitda margin versus Swiggy’s 3.3 per cent. Swiggy’s FD contribution margin improved 20 bps Q-o-Q to 7.8 per cent, which remains somewhat below Eternal’s 8.3 per cent, but the gap has narrowed.

Instamart (Swiggy’s qcom business) delivered NOV of ₹5,670 crore, up 3.6 per cent Q-o-Q and up 60 per cent Y-o-Y, with 4 per cent Q-o-Q rise in MTU. Blinkit (Eternal’s qcom arm) saw 7.9 per cent Q-o-Q NOV growth (around 95 per cent Y-o-Y) in Q4FY26. Swiggy’s cash balance of ₹15,500 crore and projected free cash flow of ₹1,400-2,200 crore in FY27 and FY28 from FD will help manage cash-burn of ₹2,100 crore in qcom in FY27.

Blinkit is at 2.5 times Instamart in NOV, and its store rollout is much higher. MTU also increased 15 per cent Q-o-Q for Blinkit versus 4 per cent for Swiggy. According to current guidance, Blinkit expects over 60 per cent NOV annual growth over next three years at implied 3-3.5 per cent Ebitda margin. Swiggy’s target of ₹1 trillion NOV within 3.5-5 years implies 35-50 per cent annual growth.