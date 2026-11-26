Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) Ltd IPO will open for subscription today (November 26), with a price band of ₹181-191 per share, and close on Monday (November 30). The luxury food services company is looking to raise ₹361 crore through its maiden public offering.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹192 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 88,35,382 equity shares worth ₹168.76 crore by existing shareholders.

Foodlink F&B Holdings IPO review

Brokerages are divided on the issue, with Anand Rathi assigning a ‘Subscribe – Long Term’ rating, while SBI Securities has given it a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Anand Rathi said that Foodlink F&B Holdings ' leadership in India’s organised ultra-luxury and luxury catering segment, supported by a diversified customer base, strategically located centralised kitchens and an established supply chain, provides a strong foundation for growth across catering, banquets and integrated F&B services.

Expansion into Jade Banquets, Casual Dining Restaurants & Cloud Kitchens and international markets offers additional growth opportunities while helping reduce seasonality in catering revenues.

"The rising demand for organised luxury catering and expansion across restaurants, banquets and integrated F&B services support its long-term growth prospects. Accordingly, we recommend Subscribe for Long Term for the issue," the brokerage said.

Foodlink F&B Holdings valuation

At the upper issue price, Foodlink F&B Holdings is valued at 40.2x FY2026 P/E, implying a market capitalisation of approximately ₹1,190 crore, making the issue fully priced.

Foodlink F&B Holdings financials

Foodlink F&B Holdings financials SBI Securities in its note said that the company delivered a revenue and Ebitda CAGR of 22.7 per cent and 61.1 per cent, respectively, during FY24–FY26 while PAT improved from a loss of ₹15 crore in FY24 to a profit of ₹29 crore in FY26.

SBI Securities flags execution risks

The brokerage noted that its business remains exposed to seasonality in the Events Catering segment, execution risks associated with expansion, and the performance of its restaurant and cloud kitchen portfolio.

Accordingly, SBI Securities said that it assigns a Neutral rating to the issue and would "like to track the performance of the company for a few quarters post listing".

Foodlink F&B Holdings has proposed to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards setting up one new centralised kitchen and two new banquets. A portion of the proceeds will also be invested in its material subsidiary, Foodlink Global Restaurants & Catering Services LLC, to fund the setting up of four new casual dining restaurants.