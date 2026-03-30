Force Motors, GMDC, Ola Electrctric: Here's a look at FY26 gainers & losers

The Nifty50 is on a path to snap its two-year gaining streak at the close of the financial year 2026, as numerous unforeseen circumstances, from trade wars and geopolitical tensions to earnings slowdown fuelled bearish sentiment. The benchmark index has fallen nearly 3 per cent, so far in FY26, against a 5.3 per cent gain in the preceding financial year.

The last time the index had given a negative return was in the financial year 2023, when it declined 0.6 per cent.

"The strong rally seen during financial year 2020-22, driven largely by liquidity and valuation expansion, led to elevated valuations, and the subsequent years have been a period of consolidation where earnings growth has been catching up," said Ganesh Dongre, senior manager, technical research at Anand Rathi. "Overall, financial year 2026 is widely seen as a transition phase from consolidation to a more sustainable, earnings-driven uptrend, rather than a period of explosive returns," he said.

The broader index, the Nifty500, also followed the large-cap gauge and delivered a negative return of 2 per cent in this fiscal year. However, despite a weak market, there are some stocks that stood out as multibaggers.

Let's take a look at multibaggers of Nifty500 in FY26:

Force Motors

Force Motors has given a phenomenal return in the current financial year, emerging as the top performer among Nifty500 stocks. The scrip surged 137.5 per cent to ₹21,485 from ₹9,045.8 at the start of the financial year. The stock became a multibagger driven by strong financial performance over the past several quarters.

The Pune-based automobile manufacturer has been reporting over 100 per cent standalone PAT growth since the September quarter (Q2FY26). Force Motors touched a record high of ₹26,450 on February 18, 2026, shortly after reporting a two-fold jump in its profit after tax (PAT) in the December quarter (Q3FY26).

GE Vernova T&D India

GE Vernova T&D India was another multibagger stock in the Nifty 500 index, which has given over 100 per cent return. The scrip gained as much as 125.9 per cent and rose to ₹3,520.9 from ₹1,558.8 in the span of the last 12 months.

The stock touched an all-time high of ₹3,999 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on March 6 this year.

A consistent rise in total income, along with stable bottom-line growth for the last five quarters, added to the value of GE Vernova T&D India’s shares.

Netweb Technologies

Netweb Technologies share price rose 111.2 per cent in the fiscal year 2026 as the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) brightened the earnings outlook for India’s largest supercomputing manufacturer.

The stock rose to ₹3,198.9 from ₹1,514.7 at the start of the financial year.

GMDC

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) is the crown jewel among multibagger stocks in the metal space. GMDC share price rose 116.4 per cent to ₹574 from ₹265.2.

Hindustan Copper

The rally in metal prices also made Hindustan Copper a multibagger. The scrip swelled 110 per cent to ₹463 from ₹220.

MCX

Multi-Commodity Exchange of India's (MCX) share price jumped 128 per cent in the last 12 months to ₹2,419 from ₹1,062.4 per share at the beginning of the financial year.

NALCO

National Aluminium Company surged 102 per cent to ₹354.7 from ₹175.5 during the last 12 months. The scrip touched a 52-week high of ₹431.50 per share on January 29.

Now, let’s take a look at top losers of Nifty500

Cohance Lifesciences

Cohance Lifesciences was the biggest drag on the Nifty 500 index. The stock slumped 74.3 per cent in the financial year 2026. The company's bottom line has been under pressure for several quarters, which weighed on the sentiment for the stock.

Cohance Lifesciences fell to a 52-week low of ₹266.70 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on March 9.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure stock was the second top loser with over 72 per cent decline in FY26. The stock experienced extreme selling pressure as Group Chairman Anil Ambani and sister companies face multiple charges, including Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Blue Jet Healthcare

Blue Jet Healthcare has reported a decline in net profit for three consecutive quarters, resulting in significant selling pressure on the stock. The scrip slumped 60.6 per cent to ₹348 from ₹884.9.

Newgen Software Technologies

The small-cap IT stock dropped 57 per cent in the last 12 months as concerns about profitability weighed on investor sentiment.

Ola Electric Mobility

Woes for Ola Electric Mobility only increased during the financial year 2026 as severe dissatisfaction among customers about the service curbed sales. The scrip hit new lows multiple times during this period, with the latest on March 16, when it touched a level of ₹22.25 per share.

In the financial year 2026, Ola Electric Mobility's share price fell as much as 56.4 per cent.