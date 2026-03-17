Force Motors shares up 1600% in 3 yrs; is risk-reward still favourable?

Force Motors has become one of the biggest wealth creators in the auto space, with the stock delivering a stellar rally over the past few years and sharply outperforming sectoral peers.

In the past one year, shares of Force Motors surged about 186 per cent to ₹20,746.9 on March 16, 2026, from ₹7,251.1 on March 13, 2025, sharply outperforming the Nifty Auto index , which rose around 20 per cent during the same period. The outperformance is even more pronounced over the longer term, with the stock rallying nearly 1,600 per cent from ₹1,222.25 on March 16, 2023, compared with about 100 per cent gain in the sectoral benchmark, as of March 16, 2026, according to data from Ace Equity.

Force Motors has witnessed a sharp improvement in its financial performance over the past few years. The company’s consolidated revenue rose from around ₹5,091 crore in FY23 to ₹8,128 crore in FY25. Profitability improved at a much faster pace, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increasing from about ₹392 crore in FY23 to ₹1,149 crore in FY25. Net profit also rose from ₹134 crore in FY23 to ₹388 crore in FY24 and ₹801 crore in FY25.

In the December quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26) , the company’s consolidated revenue stood at around ₹2,156 crore, up 13 per cent from ₹1,904 crore in the year-ago period. Operating profit rose to ₹374 crore from ₹232 crore, while net profit surged to ₹406 crore from ₹115 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Here’s what led to the solid performance

Market experts attribute the outperformance to a combination of product mix improvement, operating leverage, and strong institutional demand.

Sourav Choudhary, managing director at Raghunath Capital, said the company has successfully repositioned itself from being a fleet-focused LCV manufacturer to a more premium passenger and mobility platform provider, backed by products like Urbania monocoque van and the Gurkha SUV.

"Urbania in particular has been gaining traction across staff transportation, tourism, school buses and ambulance segments, which carry significantly better margins than traditional goods carriers. At the same time, higher utilisation of manufacturing capacity has resulted in operating leverage benefits, pushing Ebitda margins to their highest levels in many years," he added.

Force Motors commands over 70 per cent share in the large passenger van segment through Traveller.

Sharing similar views, Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, said the company has also benefited from moderating raw material costs from selective price increases.

“While certain government incentives also boosted reported profits in the recent quarter, even excluding these one-offs, the underlying operating performance remains strong,” he added.

According to Chaudhary, Force Motors’ engine manufacturing partnerships with global luxury OEMs such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz, provide stable, high-margin revenue streams and reduce cyclicality compared with the core CV business.

Medium-term outlook remains constructive

According to Choudhary, Force Motors’ earnings growth over the next few years could be supported by the scaling up of the Urbania platform, and export market expansion as Africa, the Middle East and parts of Southeast Asia continue to have strong demand for durable passenger and utility vehicles.

Force Motors is also seeing momentum in exports, which have grown nearly 30 per cent in recent periods, and specialised vehicle applications such as ambulances and logistics vans.

“The company’s engine supply partnerships with global brands provide stable institutional revenue and technological capability. If these trends continue and margins remain stable, the company could potentially deliver earnings growth of around 15-20 per cent annually over the next few years,” Ponmudi said.

However, Choudhary sees margin normalisation as a potential risk. “The recent margin expansion has benefited from operating leverage and a favourable product mix; however, these margins may stabilise once volume growth normalises,” he added.

Upside now earnings-dependent

From a valuation perspective, Ponmudi believes at around ₹20,000-21,000 levels, Force Motors trades close to 19-20 times earnings, which is broadly reasonable compared with peers. For instance, Ashok Leyland trades closer to 28-35 times earnings, while Mahindra & Mahindra trades around 21 times.

“Despite being smaller in scale, Force Motors benefits from a zero-debt balance sheet, improving return ratios of around 22-23 per cent ROE, and strong niche leadership in vans, which partly justifies its valuation,” he said.

While analysts see limited scope for further re-rating, future upside is likely to depend more on consistent earnings growth rather than multiple expansion.

“If the company continues to deliver strong earnings growth and successfully expands its product portfolio and exports, there could still be earnings-driven upside,” Choudhary said.

Charts suggest consolidation

From a technical perspective, Osho Krishan, chief manager for technical and derivative research at Angel One, said the Force Motors stock price recently faced resistance in the 24,000-26,000 zone, leading to a pullback and consolidation near the rising 20-week EMA around 20,000.

"Momentum indicators show cooling, with the MACD flattening after a long bullish phase, suggesting possible consolidation before the next move. Key support lies at 18,000-19,000 (200DSMA), while immediate resistance is near 22,500; a sustained breakout above this could signal trend continuation," he said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the brokerage/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.