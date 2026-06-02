Force Motors shares slipped 5.9 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low of ₹17,786.35 per share, after the company released its May sales update.

At 11:28 AM, Force Motors’ share price recovered slightly, but was down 4.61 per cent at ₹1,8044.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 74,186.36.

Force Motors May 2026 sales fell 15.35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 2,614 units; exports down 37.21 per cent.

The company reported total sales of 2,614 units in May 2026 — comprising domestic and export volumes — down 15.35 per cent Y-o-Y from 3,088 units in May 2025.

READ | NHPC slips 5% as govt OFS opens for non-retail investors at ₹71 floor price Domestic sales also declined 14.72 per cent Y-o-Y to 2,560 units from 3,002 units a year ago, across the small commercial vehicle (SCV), light commercial vehicle (LCV), utility vehicle (UV), and sports utility vehicle (SUV) categories. Export sales fell more sharply at 37.21 per cent Y-o-Y to 54 units from 86 units in May 2025.

Founded in 1958, Force Motors was established with the vision of contributing to the development of modern India through industrialization. Shri Firodia was driven by a mission to provide affordable, reliable, and efficient transportation solutions for the masses by harnessing the best available technology. Force Motors is a fully integrated automobile company specialising in the engineering, development, and manufacture of vehicles, aggregates, and components.

At Force Motors, employees form the backbone of the organization, with over 10,000 employees each contributing to the company’s overall success. Its advanced R&D center in Pune, supported by a strong design team of over 1,000 experts, is regarded as one of the finest in the country. The company offers a diverse product range spanning from light commercial vehicles to multi-utility vehicles and super specialty vehicles, customized as per the buyer’s unique needs and requirements.

Force Motors operates with a robust network of over 300+ sales and service touchpoints across India. Also, supported by international distributors in more than 25 countries. It exports to the Middle East and Gulf, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.