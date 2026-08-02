Foreign investors buy $8.44 bn debt, equity since RBI's June policy

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have infused around $8.44 billion into equity and debt since the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) June policy. Foreign investors have been net buyers of $6.11 billion worth of debt and $2.34 billion worth of domestic equity during the period, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).

The Centre in June exempted foreign investors from taxes on interest income and capital gains on specified government securities as part of a broader package aimed at deepening the domestic bond market and attracting foreign capital. Additionally, the RBI expanded the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) to cover all new issuances of 15-year, 30-year and 40-year government securities and eased investment norms for overseas investors.

Indian equities also recorded inflows in July after four consecutive months of outflows as market sentiment improved following the de-escalation of the West Asia crisis.

“The tax cut and expectation of Bloomberg index inclusion led to inflows in the debt segment,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “On the equity side, the fall in crude oil prices and risk-on sentiment led to modest flows,” the person added.

Last Friday, Bloomberg Index Services Ltd again deferred its decision to include Indian government securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) in its Global Aggregate Index, saying recent market reforms need more time to become embedded in market practice.

Further, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed that banks had mobilised around $40 billion under the swap facilities, with FCNR(B) deposits accounting for the bulk of the inflows at around $36 billion.

The RBI announced a concessional swap facility for fresh FCNR(B) deposits, overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) on June 5 this year. The facility was operationalised on June 8 and will remain available until September 30, 2026, for FCNR(B) deposits and until December 31, 2026, for OFCBs and ECBs.

The RBI's June measures, including full hedging support for fresh FCNR(B) deposits and a concessional swap facility for eligible external commercial borrowings (ECBs), have attracted strong foreign currency inflows.

A report by Goldman Sachs said that while foreign inflows have been strong, the corresponding increase in the RBI's foreign currency assets has been limited so far, reflecting the lag between banks receiving deposits and swapping them with the central bank. As a result, the liquidity injection into the banking system has been gradual.

“The corresponding increase in the RBI's foreign currency assets (FCA) has been more modest, thus far, at around $8 billion, reflecting the lag between banks getting deposits and subsequently swapping these inflows with the RBI. As a result, the liquidity injection from these measures has also been gradual,” the report said.

Goldman Sachs said banking system liquidity has remained in a modest surplus of around 0.3 per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL), as part of the liquidity added through these measures has been offset by a build-up in government cash balances.