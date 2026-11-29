Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have returned to government securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), investing ₹9,535 crore in November (till November 27), as the rupee strengthened against the dollar and domestic bond yields softened. The purchases mark a reversal after two consecutive months of outflows, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL).

The rupee has appreciated over 2 per cent against the dollar in November and is set to record its strongest monthly performance of 2026, supported by foreign fund inflows. It closed at 92.24 per dollar on Wednesday, its strongest level since March 12, before easing to 92.99 per dollar on Friday. The currency’s recovery has improved dollar-denominated returns for overseas investors, making Indian debt more attractive.

The November purchases have taken net inflows into FAR securities in the current financial year to ₹55,066 crore, compared with ₹7,974 crore in the same period last year. Foreign investors had withdrawn ₹9,192 crore in September and ₹5,609 crore in October, the data showed.

“The difference in returns between Indian government bonds and US Treasuries has become more favourable, making domestic debt more attractive to overseas investors. The relative stability of the rupee has also helped improve investor appetite,” said a market participant.

The improvement in foreign demand has coincided with a rally in the domestic government bond market. Yields on the benchmark 10-year and five-year government securities have softened by around 15 basis points each in November so far, although the 10-year yield remains 23 basis points higher in the current financial year. Softer crude oil prices and lower US Treasury yields have also supported sentiment towards domestic bonds.

However, currency movements and hedging costs remain important considerations for overseas investors.

“Net FPI debt inflows moderated in FY2026, primarily owing to heightened global uncertainty, elevated hedging costs and the deferment of India's inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index,” according to the ICRA-Assocham Capital Market Report.

The attractiveness of FAR securities has also been supported by measures to widen foreign access to the government bond market. In June, the Reserve Bank of India expanded the universe of securities available under the route to include new issuances of 15-year, 30-year and 40-year government securities. Sovereign green bonds were also made eligible.

The government has also announced tax exemptions on interest income and capital gains from investments in government securities by foreign portfolio investors, effective April 1, 2026, as part of efforts to attract overseas capital.

“Overseas investors are likely to remain cautious about currency movements while evaluating returns from Indian debt. A stable rupee, alongside attractive bond yields, would be important in sustaining foreign participation,” said a treasury head at a private bank.

FAR securities allow foreign investors to invest in specified government bonds without quantitative investment restrictions. The route was introduced in April 2020 to increase overseas participation in the domestic government securities market.

Foreign holdings in FAR-eligible government bonds stood at around ₹3.66 trillion as of November 27, spread across 51 securities, according to CCIL data.