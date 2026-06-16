Fortis Healthcare among 3 stocks with Golden Crossover; how to trade?
Nishchal Jain of Share.Market believes that the 'Golden Crossover' suggests the beginning of a multi-quarter recovery cycle for Fortis Healthcare, Deepak Fertilisers and Deepak Nitrite.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Fortis Healthcare, Deepak Fertilisers and Deepak Nitrite are among the select stocks within the Nifty 500 space to witness the formation of 'Golden Crossover' on the daily charts in recent trading sessions. The term 'Golden Crossover' means that the short-term, specifically the 50-day moving average (50-DMA), has now crossed over the long-term 200-DMA. This in general is considered as a positive development on technical charts. On Tuesday, Deepak Fertilisers stock gained nearly 2 per cent. Fortis Healthcare was down 0.6 per cent, while Deepak Nitrite traded on a flat note. In comparison, the Nifty was up 0.3 per cent at 23,925 levels. Nishchal Jain, Quant Researcher at Share.Market by PhonePe reckons that this 'Golden Crossover' is a significant technical development for these 3 stocks, and they can potentially rally up to 13 per cent from here. Technical outlook on Fortis Healthcare, Deepak Fertilisers and Deepak Nitrite by Nishchal Jain of Share.Market.
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals CorporationCurrent Market Price: ₹1,522 Deepak Fertilisers has captured a significant technical interest by establishing a highly constructive 'Golden Crossover; pattern, indicating a major shift in long-term market sentiment, says Nishchal Jain of Share.Market.
"The stock has successfully distanced itself from the critical crossover junction where both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages converged near the ₹1,260 to ₹1,270 zone, currently trading with strong momentum in the ₹1,510 to ₹1,550 range," explains the analyst. For short-term traders, Jain recommends a 'Buy on dip' strategy toward ₹1,450-₹1,480 levels, keeping a strict stop-loss below ₹1,380. Positional investors, however, can hold long positions, says Jain as decisive close above the immediate overhead resistance at ₹1,580 will likely open the doors for a sustained rally toward ₹1,680-₹1,700 trajectory. ALSO READ: US-Iran peace deal: Analysts see up to 1,000-pts rally in Nifty from here
Fortis HealthcareCurrent Market Price: ₹973 Fortis Healthcare too demonstrates a well-developed golden crossover breakout, driven by an aggressive price rally over the past few weeks that successfully pushed its short-term 50-day moving average past the long-term 200-day baseline, says Jain.
The current market price is consolidating well above its key moving average cluster around ₹960-₹980. This technical position reflects exceptional price velocity, while daily indicator metrics lean heavily toward a strong buy signal, the analyst reckons. As a trading strategy, Jain suggests traders should view the ₹960-₹980 zone as a robust line of defense and utilize intra-week market volatility to accumulate the stock. The ideal short-term trade setup involves maintaining a trailing stop-loss below ₹940. For medium-to-long-term investors, the analyst says once the stock clears the psychological ₹1,000 to ₹1,010 resistance barrier, it is well-positioned to trigger a fresh wave of buying, targeting the ₹1,100+ mark thereafter.
Deepak NitriteCurrent Market Price: ₹1,665 Serving as a compelling thematic parallel to its sector peer, Deepak Nitrite displays a nearly identical, confirmed 'Golden Crossover' signal emerging from a solid multi-month accumulation base, notes Jain.
"The specialty chemical counter has witnessed a clean technical breakout, accompanied by a steady rise in delivery volumes. This price action points to genuine institutional buying rather than speculative retail activity, effectively shifting the short-term momentum above the long-term trend line and signalling a sector-wide capital rotation back into high-alpha mid-caps," explains the analyst. Jain sees immediate technical support for the stock near ₹1,600-₹1,630 zone, and suggests a strict stop below ₹1,580 to manage risk. For long-term investors, he believes this crossover suggests the beginning of a multi-quarter recovery cycle. A decisive, volume-backed move past its resistance at ₹1,720 should pave the way for a sharp advance toward previous cyclical highs near the ₹1,800-₹1,850 zones, adds Jain. Analyst Disclaimer: Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. The securities are quoted as an example and not as a recommendation. All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Registration granted by SEBI, enlistment with BSE and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors. This article and its images are for informational purposes only and should not be taken as a recommendation. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Stock ideas Trading strategies stocks technical analysis technical charts Fortis Healhcare Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Deepak Nitrite Stock tips
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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 11:09 AM IST