Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FPI holdings in FAR G-Secs fall ₹4,634 cr as West Asia war rattles markets

FPI holdings in FAR G-Secs fall ₹4,634 cr as West Asia war rattles markets

The selling pressure has emerged as global markets reacted sharply to escalating tensions in the West Asia, which have triggered a spike in crude oil prices

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

The recent outflows mark a reversal in trend after strong inflows earlier this year.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors' (FPI) bets in Fully Accessible Route (FAR) government securities have declined by about Rs 4,634 crore since the start of the West Asia conflict, reflecting growing caution among overseas investors amid rising crude oil prices, a weakening rupee and rising bond yields.

Data from the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL) showed that total FPI investment in FAR securities stood at about Rs 3.26 trillion on Tuesday, down from Rs 3.31 trillion on February 27, before the conflict began.

The selling pressure has emerged as global markets reacted sharply to escalating tensions in the West Asia, which have triggered a spike in crude oil prices and volatility in emerging market assets.

 

Brent crude prices have surged past USD 100 per barrel and were trading around USD 108 per barrel, raising concerns about inflationary pressures and India's external balance.

At the same time, the rupee weakened sharply to below 92 against the US dollar, while the benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 6.7532 per cent.

Also Read

Bengaluru airport

21 flights cancelled at Bengaluru airport due to airspace restrictions

Lebanon, Israel, strikes

Hezbollah faces rare criticism as fresh war with Israel displaces thousands

The United Nations headquarters in New York

UN warns of higher food prices, cost-of-living if Strait of Hormuz shuts

West Asia war digest

West Asia war digest, March 11: Stories tracking the economic fallout

Quran

From Karbala to Iran: How Shia Islam has evolved across centuries

Market participants said the combination of higher oil prices and currency depreciation has made foreign investors more cautious towards Indian sovereign debt.

"FPIs have turned net sellers in March after cumulative buying of around Rs 22,000 crore during January and February," Mataprasad Pandey, Vice President at Arete Capital (Choice Group), said.

"Rising crude oil prices due to the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict, along with the rupee weakening beyond 92 against the dollar, has made foreign investors cautious toward Indian sovereign debt," he said.

The recent outflows mark a reversal in trend after strong inflows earlier this year, when expectations of India's inclusion in global bond indices and relatively stable macroeconomic conditions had attracted foreign investors to local government debt.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 11, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, falls 1,000 pts, Nifty below 24,000; India VIX jumps11%

Anand Rathi initiates coverage on Emmvee Photovoltaics, Vikram Solar

Anand Rathi bullish on renewables; starts coverage on Emmvee, Vikram Solar

Analysts positive on Reliance Texas refinery deal; but seek clarity through an official company statement.

RIL US refinery may get Venezuelan oil access; need deal clarity: Analysts

electric pressure cooker

Household appliances stocks: TTK, Stove Kraft rally upto 15% in weak market

hotels stocks, ihcl, itc hotels

IHCL, ITC Hotels: Nomura sees 8-9% YoY ADR growth despite West Asia woes

Topics : FPI FPIs West Asia Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS-Iran War UpdatesIMD Weather UpdateGemini in ChromeGold and Silver Rate todayLPG Shortage NewsSedemac Mechatronics IPO ListingHG Infra Share PriceLPG Crisis