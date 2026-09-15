FPI onboarding set to get faster as Sebi's five-day push gains ground

The market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has held talks with depositories and several custodians over the past few months to bring FPI onboarding down to a T+5 timeline.

Citi's eFPI initiative has been rolled out in phases. The first phase, now live, covers regulated public funds — including mutual funds and unit trusts — from the US, Ireland, and Luxembourg. The second phase will extend to Singapore, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

Sources said the faster turnaround was made possible through the common application form (CAF), better coordination with intermediaries, and wider adoption of digital signatures.

"Two more DDPs are in discussion" to roll out comparable fast-track onboarding frameworks, a source added.

With more custodians preparing similar fast-track frameworks, the five-day onboarding timeline could soon move from an isolated initiative to a broader industry standard.

The push comes at a time when Sebi has been engaging with custodians to identify bottlenecks in the registration process, which currently involves online registration through the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) platform, authorisation by a DDP, submission of signed hard copies of the CAF, and a subsequent PAN application to the income tax department. FPIs must also open securities and cash accounts, complete demat and KYC formalities, and secure a unique client code before becoming trade-ready.

The development comes against the backdrop of FPIs liquidating their Indian assets.