FPIs bet on consumer durables, health care in second half of July
Foreign investors bought Indian equities worth Rs 20,202 crore in July, turning net buyers after four months of selling, with domestic consumption showing signs of recovery
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
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Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought the stocks of consumer durables, healthcare, and information technology (IT) firms the most in the second fortnight of July. FPIs bought consumer durable shares worth ₹ 4,958 crore, healthcare stocks worth ₹3,654 crore, and IT stocks worth ₹3,298 crore.