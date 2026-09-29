Ending five-month buying streak, FPIs sell FAR bonds in September

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned net sellers of government securities (Gsecs) under the fully accessible route (FAR), pulling out ₹9,192 crore so far in September, as heightened geopolitical tensions and higher crude oil prices weigh on demand for Indian debt. The outflow marks the first monthly selling since March, when FPIs sold ₹17,688 crore of FAR bonds. It also ends a five-month buying streak during which foreign investors net bought ₹60,332 crore of FAR securities between April and August. In August, purchases were muted at net ₹203 crore. The strong buying seen earlier this year peaked in June, when FPIs bought a record ₹41,774 crore of FAR bonds. The buying followed the government’s decision to retrospectively exempt foreign investors from tax on interest income and capital gains from government securities from April 1, 2026. The ordinance to this effect was promulgated on June 5. Earlier, interest income was subject to a 20 per cent withholding tax.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also widened the FAR basket by bringing all newly issued 15-year, 30-year, and 40-year Gsecs under the route. The measures were aimed at improving the after-tax returns for overseas investors and broadening the pool of foreign capital available to the government bond market.

However, the June inflow was partly boosted by the reclassification of securities into the FAR category. The Clearing Corporation of India Limited’s (CCIL’s) data for the month reflected the addition of eligible securities, with existing foreign holdings in those bonds also moving into the FAR category. Purchases subsequently fell to ₹7,581 crore in July before slowing sharply in August.

The reversal in September comes amid a broader deterioration in global risk appetite. Brent crude has remained above $105 a barrel amid escalating tensions in West Asia, raising concerns over inflation and India’s import bill. Higher US bond yields and uncertainty over the global outlook have added to the pressure on emerging-market assets.

Market participants said the tax changes have improved the attractiveness of Indian bonds but are unlikely to fully offset global risk-off conditions.

“The recent selling reflects a broader shift in global risk appetite, with higher crude oil prices, firm US yields, and renewed geopolitical uncertainty weighing on emerging-market debt. This has more than offset the earlier support from policy measures and expectations of index inclusion,” said the treasury head at a private bank.

Market participants further said that the strong inflows into FAR bonds were driven not only by measures taken by the government and the RBI, but also by expectations of Indian Gsecs being included in global bond indices. “The expectation around Bloomberg inclusion was an important factor behind the buying interest. When that decision was deferred, some of that optimism faded, and as geopolitical tensions escalated further — particularly with higher crude oil prices and global yields — the sentiment towards Indian debt weakened,” said the treasury head at a state-owned bank.

The potential inclusion of Gsecs under the FAR in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index was expected to provide an additional source of demand for Indian debt. Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) on July 31 deferred its decision on the inclusion again, saying more time was needed for recent market reforms to become firmly established in day-to-day market practices. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index is tracked by nearly $3 trillion of passive assets globally. BISL had earlier deferred the decision in January, citing operational and market infrastructure concerns, including settlement processes and post-trade taxation.